Providence mayor, Jewish community leaders call for closure of Wyatt center

Protest organizers say the General Assembly has the power to shut down the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, a nonprofit prison run by a quasipublic corporation, and they called for state officials to act now.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza on Tuesday joined Jewish community leaders in calling for the closure of a Central Falls, R.I., prison in the wake of an incident in which, according to witnesses and video, a correctional officer drove his truck into protesters .

The scene at the Rhode Island State House on Tuesday as a coalition called for the closure of Wyatt Detention Facility.

As part of “Never Again Action” demonstrations organized by Jewish activists, protesters gathered outside Wyatt on Aug. 14, objecting to the detention of immigrants held there for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Video shows a black pickup truck swerving toward protesters blocking the prison employee parking lot. Protesters scream, then the truck stops and then lurches forward. Organizers say five protesters were injured. The driver, Captain Thomas Woodworth, resigned Friday amid an investigation by the attorney general’s office and State Police.

Wyatt spokesman Christopher Hunter declined to comment on Tuesday’s event.

On Tuesday, Elorza told a group of 60 people on the State House steps that the prison’s stated mission is to “protect the public from people who pose a threat to society.”

“Yet it was actually one of their own who carried out an attack that endangered the innocent lives that they are supposed to protect,” Elorza said. “No one can say that the staff itself is living up to their own standards. Therefore, we cannot in good conscience approve of its continued operation.”

Elorza, whose parents were undocumented immigrants for their first 10 to 12 years in the United States, placed the incident in a broader context.

“This is part of a strategic, this is part of a political, this is part of a comprehensive approach to stoke fear in our community, starting with our commander in chief, President Donald Trump,” he said. “This person is a white nationalist. Whether you agree or disagree that he is a white nationalist, what can’t be disputed is that white nationalists think that he is one of them.”

Silence amounts to complicity at a moment such as this, Elorza said.

“When we say ‘never again,’ we mean ‘never again,’ and we will do all that needs to be done to ensure that today,” he said. “It is for that reason that in Providence we have made it clear that our police officers are not immigration agents, and it is why I am here to show my support for shutting down Wyatt and banning the operation of private, for-profit prisons in Rhode Island.”

Former state Representative Aaron Regunberg, an organizer of Never Again Action, said the Wyatt prison “exists as a creature of state statute,” so the state Legislature has the power to shut it down.

A coalition of groups — including the Rhode Island Board of Rabbis, Fuerza Laboral, and the Rhode Island Council of Churches — joined Never Again Action in calling for the state leaders to close Wyatt and to call for the release of all ICE detainees held there.

“Wyatt guards attacked peaceful protesters with a truck and with pepper spray, in public and in front of cameras,” the coalition stated. “Just think what kind of violence they feel empowered to inflict on the vulnerable immigrants and asylum-seekers in their care, behind the walls of the prison.”

State Representative Rebecca Kislak, a Providence Democrat, said her family left Europe at the turn of the last century, fleeing violence and seeking opportunity in America, and the same forces are driving people at the southern border today.

“We are not welcoming them,” she said. “Our country is greeting them with cruelty, with family separation, with violence. We must say ‘never again.’ ”

Ruby Goldstein, 15, and her brother, Sam Goldstein, 17, addressed the crowd, saying they attended the Aug. 14 protest along with their parents, Amy Pickworth and Jared A. Goldstein, Roger Williams University School of Law associate dean for academic affairs.

“I chose to go because as a Jew who had family die in the Holocaust, I felt a moral responsibility to be there,” Ruby Goldstein said.

“We were sitting on the ground, blocking the driveway to the staff parking lot,” Sam Goldstein said.

“I didn’t notice the black pickup truck until the headlights were suddenly feet away from us,” Ruby said.

“I honestly felt like if I hadn’t jumped out of the way, I would’ve been hit,” Sam said. “At first, my reaction was to think that the driver hadn’t seen us. Then, when he plunged forward again, I knew this wasn’t an accident.”

Correctional officers approached the protesters, trying to get the truck into the parking lot. “They kept pushing us back forcefully, then, without warning they pepper-sprayed us,” Sam said.

“I dropped to the ground, covering my face, before I ran from the uniformed men,” Ruby said. “I was terrified.”

“But what happened at the Wyatt, this action, this movement — it isn’t about us,” Sam said.

“If this is what they do when the world is watching,” Ruby said, “imagine what happens when no one is there to see it.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.