SCOOP: A new wind company is coming to the 195 land

Another wind sector company is about to call Rhode Island home – and this time, its office will be on the former I-195 land.

Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor confirmed Monday that United Kingdom-based Boston Energy Wind Power Services plans to create 52 training and maintenance jobs in the state by 2023. The Commerce Corporation is expected to approve $886,000 in Qualified Jobs Incentive tax credits for the company next week.

Pryor also said he expects to make at least two more announcements related to wind energy companies coming to the I-195 land in the coming months. In June, the state announced that turbine maintenance company GEV Wind Power had selected Quonset for its US headquarters.

“We’re excited about the emergence of a wind cluster in Rhode Island,” Pryor said.

Pryor said the state’s relationship with Boston Energy started when he visited Hull, England, in April. He traveled to Denmark last week for separate meetings with executives at Orsted, the Danish energy company that purchased Deepwater Wind last year.

Pryor has spent a significant amount of time lately pitching Rhode Island as a hub for the wind energy business. But he acknowledged he has concerns that developer Vineyard Wind may delay its proposed $2.8 billion wind farm south of Martha’s Vineyard, calling it a “challenge” for the industry up and down the Eastern seaboard whenever projects stall.

NEED TO KNOW

• A man who is accusing David E. Barboza of raping him as a child has informed the town of Bristol he plans to file a lawsuit alleging the town allowed Barboza to “prey upon victims while in uniform,” Amanda Milkovits reports.

• It appears Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza are having their first public disagreement. Infante-Green is calling on Elorza to allow Achievement First to open a new school, while Elorza is asking the state to close another charter school first so he doesn’t lose more students from the city’s school system.

• Sports betting update: The state Department of Revenue tells Rhode Map mobile sports betting is now expected to start in September.

• The last Friendly’s in Rhode Island just closed, so where am I supposed to get my kickin’ buffalo chicken tenders now?

• The Globe’s Jess Bidgood reports US Senator Elizabeth Warren has apologized for her claims of tribal ancestry.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• The Rhode Island Ethics Commission will discuss the state Republican Party’s complaint against Governor Gina Raimondo, regarding her connection to former IGT chairman Donald Sweitzer. Raimondo is supporting a 20-year contract extension for IGT run the state lottery.

• A group of activists will hold a press conference at the State House this morning to call on state leaders to close the Wyatt Detention Center.

• The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets tonight to discuss possible changes to the state’s school construction regulations.

• The all-stars from Barrington will try to stay alive in the Little League World Series tonight against a team from New Jersey.

