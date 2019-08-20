Town of Bristol notified it may face lawsuit from handling of David Barboza allegations

Robert Powers said that’s when Barboza began to sexually abuse him — starting with a ride in Barboza’s police cruiser, when Powers was 9 or 10 years old.

David E. Barboza, a former town councilman and longtime volunteer firefighter, was on the Bristol police force for a few years in the mid-1970s.

BRISTOL, R.I. — A local man who is accusing a prominent town leader of raping him as a child has served notice that he intends to file a lawsuit alleging the town of allowing the official to “prey upon victims while in uniform.”

After filing a civil lawsuit against Barboza in December, Powers followed up last week with a letter to the Bristol Town Council. Known as a “presentment of claim,’’ the letter seeks $100,000 or the town will be added to the pending lawsuit.

“To say Mr. Powers’ life has been ruined as a result of the scars inflicted by Mr. Barbosa [sic] when he was a child is an understatement,” Powers’ lawyer, Andrew Tine of Barrington, wrote in the Aug. 14 letter to the Bristol Town Council.

Tine argues that the town was responsible for Barboza’s allegedly wrongful conduct and that it acted negligently in responding to complaints about him.

Town council chairman Nathan Calouro said Monday that he hadn’t seen the letter. He referred questions to town solicitor Michael A. Ursillo, who said in an e-mail that the council will act on the letter at the next scheduled meeting, Aug. 28.

Barboza has been accused of sexual misconduct with children while a firefighter for the town and an investigator with the state fire marshal’s office.

He was charged with soliciting a 14-year-old boy from his fire marshal’s vehicle in 1982; the charge was dismissed without prejudice and never refiled.

“We believe the Bristol Police failed to act responsibly and timely in responding to complaints about Mr. Barbosa [sic], instead letting him continue to prey upon victims while in uniform,” Tine wrote in the letter.

Tine said Monday that he was able to file this claim because of the new state law expanding the statute of limitations to 35 years for entities, individuals, municipalities or the state of Rhode Island believed to have caused or contributed to childhood sexual abuse through negligent supervision, concealment or other factors.

Powers argues that his complaint falls within the state law that allows victims to file civil lawsuits within seven years of when they “discovered or reasonably should have discovered that the injury or condition was caused by the act.”

Since a Boston Globe investigation on July 31, several other men have said they were also victims.

Another Bristol man told state police and the Globe that Barboza had molested him multiple times at a fire station in the 1970s, starting when he was 6.

The man, now 54, said he first reported the abuse while at Bradley Hospital in 1975, around the same time that Powers said Barboza began raping him. The man said that he told multiple authorities of the abuse, including the Bristol police, but nothing was done.

The Diocese of Providence also revealed that it had received several complaints over the years about Barboza, but the incidents were before he was hired as an administrator at St. Mary’s Church. Barboza immediately resigned on July 31.

Town administrator Steven Contente did not respond to a call or e-mail seeking comment Monday.

Two council members spoke about the abuse allegations at the end of the regular meeting on Aug. 7 and urged any victims to come forward for help and support.

Vice chairman Timothy E. Sweeney said that he’d spoken with a mental health counselor and a program manager at the Bristol-Warren Family Resource Center about offering help to anyone affected by abuse, and urged people to reach out.

Aaron Ley, the newest council member, said he was “absolutely horrified” by what he read.

“I’ll never know the day that will come that I will stop thinking about it, but I know with time, my thoughts about this will fade,” Ley said. “But I know for some people, those thoughts will never, ever fade.

“And so, I just want to be here to tell any of the victims of any type of abuse, we believe you.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com