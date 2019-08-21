Sean Spicer to be contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Former White House press secretary and Rhode Island native Sean Spicer will be a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” the network announced on Wednesday.

Spicer, who served as President Trump’s first press secretary for about seven months until his July 2017 resignation, will appear on the show’s 28th season this fall.

He joins a cast that includes supermodel Christie Brinkley, former NFL player Ray Lewis, former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell, and former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, among others.