Sean Spicer to be contestant on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Former White House press secretary and Rhode Island native Sean Spicer will be a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” the network announced on Wednesday.
Spicer, who served as President Trump’s first press secretary for about seven months until his July 2017 resignation, will appear on the show’s 28th season this fall.
He joins a cast that includes supermodel Christie Brinkley, former NFL player Ray Lewis, former Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell, and former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek, among others.
“Dancing with the Stars” pairs celebrities with professional dancers who compete against other pairs in performing various styles of dance. A team is eliminated each week until only the winning pair is left.
Since leaving the White House, Spicer has remained a staunch defender of Trump, often appearing on cable news shows to speak in support of the administration. He bought a house in Middletown, R.I., near former national security adviser Michael Flynn in January, according to the Newport Daily News.
“It’s time to have some fun,” Spicer tweeted on Wednesday after ABC announced the lineup.
It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show @DancingABC https://t.co/X6p86eiL0Y— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 21, 2019
