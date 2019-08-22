Pawtucket-based Hasbro agrees to buy company behind ‘Peppa Pig’

NEW YORK — Pawtucket, R.I.-based Hasbro Inc. is going whole hog on Peppa Pig.

The maker of Monopoly and GI Joe will pay about $4 billion to buy Entertainment One Ltd., a British entertainment company that produces ‘‘Peppa Pig,’’ ‘’PJ Masks,’’ and other animated shows for preschoolers.

‘‘Peppa Pig,’’ which stars a pink cartoon pig with a British accent, airs worldwide and is translated into over 40 languages.