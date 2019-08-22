Providence halts Jump Bikes program after backlash

A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza said, “A joint public safety effort will collect bicycles and explore options to enhance security mechanisms for the system and to promote responsible ridership.”

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare on Thursday confirmed police have spent the week retrieving at least 55 compromised Jump bikes, while the company is also pulling its still-functioning bikes in the city.

PROVIDENCE — The city of Providence and the owners of Jump Bikes have decided to “pause” a program that placed 1,100 rental bicycles on the streets, following complaints from police and residents that riders have broken the locks on the bikes and caused havoc in neighborhoods across the city.

Advertisement

The bicycle program was wildly popular when it came to Providence last year, allowing individuals to pay just $4.10 an hour to ride around the city. But it has come under fire in recent months after reports that teenagers were using hammers to break the computer system on the bicycles, allowing them to ride for free.

The company also scaled back a price increase this summer, after an outcry.

Residents in various neighborhoods have reported vandalism and assaults by people using Jump bikes throughout the summer. In July, City Councilman Michael Correia called the bicycles to be removed from the neighborhoods he represents in the western part of the city.

“I believe that we need to provide alternate and economical forms of transportation across the city, but I’m concerned that a safety plan or retrieval plan are not in place,” Correia said at the time.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @danmcgowan.