RWU seeks to open a charter school in Providence

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State.

Roger Williams University is seeking to open an independent charter school in Providence that would serve English learners, according to an application filed with the Rhode Island Department of Education.

If the proposal for University High School wins approval from the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education, it would open next year with 50 students in the first cohort. The school would eventually grow to serve 200 students.

Backed by a $150,000 grant from the Barr Foundation, the high school would be affiliated with the University College program at Roger Williams, and may also provide “post-secondary educational opportunities” for students, according to the application.

The proposed school’s board of directors would be chaired by Diony Garcia, a popular young attorney who recently became a part-time Housing Court judge in Providence. The lead designer of the school would be Somaly Prak-Martins, who works at the university.

Roger Williams University has emerged as a key player when it comes to supporting English learners, Rhode Island’s fastest growing student population. The university is already working with the Providence school department to help certify more ELL teachers.

The need for this kind of programming is clear. Roughly 30 percent of students in Providence schools are English learners, but those students lag far behind their peers in terms of outcomes. The graduation rate for English learners has fallen for three straight years in Rhode Island.

The application process is ongoing. Public hearings must be scheduled and the state will publish a local fiscal impact analysis on its website by September 3.

• The attorney general’s office and law enforcement officials have already interviewed 31 witnesses in connection with their investigation into a Wyatt Detention Facility guard who drove his car into a group of protesters last week. Ed Fitzpatrick reports the probe could take several weeks.

• US Representative James Langevin has joined the call for an impeachment inquiry against President Trump .

• Rhode Island native Sean Spicer will compete on this season’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

• With Chris Sale out for the season, the Globe’s Christopher Gasper says it’s time “to reconfigure the roster, replenish the farm system, and reduce baseball’s highest payroll, building around Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and Andrew Benintendi .”

• Nathan Carman is expected to take the stand today in his civil trial in Providence.

• US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representative David Cicilline have called a press conference in North Providence where they plan to unveil a proposal that they claim will get corporate money out of politics.

• The Barrington Little Leaguers may have been eliminated from the World Series, but there’s still really good youth baseball being played in Rhode Island this summer. Tonight, Mount Pleasant takes on Washington Park in the Mayor’s Cup final. The game is at Mount Pleasant at 7.

• More baseball: It’s “Field of Dreams” night at McCoy Stadium.

