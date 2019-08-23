Top RIPTA official tapped to be Narragansett town manager

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I need everyone to email me fantasy football sleepers for my draft tonight. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com

If you have friends or colleagues who would like to receive a copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

It looks like Narragansett may finally have a new town manager.

James Tierney, a former South Kingstown police officer who now works as the chief of operations at the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, is expected to be named the town’s chief executive at Monday’s council meeting, according to an agenda posted this week.

Advertisement

In a letter to his colleagues, Council President Matthew Mannix said Tierney was chosen from 26 applicants as the successor to James Manni, who left the job in February to become head of the Rhode Island State Police. If Tierney wins council approval, he’ll be sworn in as town manager on September 16.

Narragansett Police Chief Sean Corrigan had been serving as the acting town manager, but he told The Narragansett Times in May that he planned to return to the police department once the council found a new chief executive.

Tierney retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2011 to become an inspector general in New York City, according to his resume. He has worked at RIPTA since 2014.

The job pays $125,000 a year, which is more than Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza makes. It also comes with four weeks’ vacation, but get this: Tierney’s proposed contract states that he will “refrain from taking more than one week of vacation and/or leave between Memorial Day and Labor Day.”

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Ed Fitzpatrick has uncovered a new memo that offers Rhode Island advice on how to bolster its cybersecurity on Election Day without having to rip out modems that make the state’s election system vulnerable to cyberattacks.

• Jump Bikes are being pulled from the streets of Providence, but the company maintains they will be back in the fall.

• I’ve never been to Martha’s Vineyard, but I hear it’s nice. Apparently Barack and Michelle Obama agree.

• You see Peppa Pig and think, “what happened to Ninja Turtles?” But Brian Goldner sees dollar signs. That’s why Hasbro just paid $4 billion to buy Entertainment One.

• QUESTION OF THE WEEK: What’s the best doughnut shop in Rhode Island? Email me at dan.mcgowan@globe.com and I’ll share fun answers on Monday.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Happening today and tomorrow: Providence is asking for as many volunteers as possible to help clean up city schools. More information is available here.

• Tonight in Westerly, Talib Kweli is performing at Paddy’s Beach Club.

• Bret “Hitman” Hart, AKA the greatest professional wrestler of all time, will be at McCoy Stadium tonight.

• If Providence feels a little extra weird this weekend, it’s because NecronomiCon is here.

Advertisement

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.