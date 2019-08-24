Providence police investigate fatal shooting near middle school

Police are investigating a homicide outside of 437 Charles St and are searching for the suspect responsible. Avoid Charles St and the surrounding area. Continue to follow us.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that officers are searching for a suspect responsible for a killing near the Esek Hopkins Middle School in the city’s Charles neighborhood, according to the Providence Journal.

Please be advised that the homicide that occurred on Charles Street is NOT an active shooter situation and there is no danger to the public. Police are investigating. — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) August 24, 2019

Police are not treating it as an active shooter situation at this point and say there is no danger to the public, they said.

Earlier Providence police asked people to stay away from the area. WPRI-TV reported a portion of Charles Street had been closed off and several officers were seen wearing tactical equipment.

No further details were released.