Providence police investigate fatal shooting near middle school

Associated PressAugust 24, 2019, 46 minutes ago

PROVIDENCE — Police say they’re investigating a shooting death.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that officers are searching for a suspect responsible for a killing near the Esek Hopkins Middle School in the city’s Charles neighborhood, according to the Providence Journal.

Police are not treating it as an active shooter situation at this point and say there is no danger to the public, they said.

Earlier Providence police asked people to stay away from the area. WPRI-TV reported a portion of Charles Street had been closed off and several officers were seen wearing tactical equipment.

No further details were released.