Inmate at Wyatt detention facility dies
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — A 29-year-old man who was being held on federal drug charges at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility died over the weekend from health-related issues, a prison spokesman said Monday.
Gilbert Delestre had numerous chronic health problems and was admitted to intensive care at Rhode Island Hospital on Thursday and died on Sunday, spokesman Christopher Hunter said in a statement. An autopsy is pending to determine his cause of death.
Delestre had been detained at the prison since July 2 for the U.S. Marshals on cocaine charges. Deputy Chief David Remington confirmed Monday that Delestre had been arrested as part of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in Woonsocket.
Hunter said that correctional officers and medical staff had “closely monitored” Delestre, and Warden Daniel Martin determined all protocols were followed at the prison.
