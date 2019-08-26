Inmate at Wyatt detention facility dies

Sign up to receive a daily briefing on our Rhode Island coverage in your inbox each morning. Tell us your tips, thoughts, and ideas here.

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — A 29-year-old man who was being held on federal drug charges at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility died over the weekend from health-related issues, a prison spokesman said Monday.

Gilbert Delestre had numerous chronic health problems and was admitted to intensive care at Rhode Island Hospital on Thursday and died on Sunday, spokesman Christopher Hunter said in a statement. An autopsy is pending to determine his cause of death.