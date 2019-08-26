Do mayors deserve a pay raise?

Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I just wish Andrew Luck could have retired before I drafted him. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

You rarely hear Rhode Island mayors say this in public, but it’s not uncommon for them to bicker about it behind the scenes: They believe they are paid too little to run their cities and towns.

Now that a proposal from the Cranston City Council to raise the mayor’s salary from just under $81,000 a year to $125,000 is on the table beginning in 2021, it’s possible this conversation could be revisited in communities across the state.

But Gary Sasse, a former state director of administration and executive director of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, said that while “appropriate compensation” for municipal chief executives “has long been a problem,” politics often gets in the way.

Indeed, while Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza earns $118,000 a year to oversee a budget that is approaching $800 million, city leaders aren’t pushing for a raise. Same goes in Warwick, where Mayor Joseph Solomon makes $100,000 annually. You can check out what most of the state’s mayors and town managers make here.

In Cranston, term-limited Mayor Allan Fung is opposing the plan to raise the salary of his successor.

In an email, Sasse said the relatively low salaries for mayors in Rhode Island have a deeper impact than people realize.

“The more serious concern about mayoral pay is that it dampens salaries of senior administrators, thus making it more difficult to recruit talent,” he said.

State lawmakers approved mayoral academy charter schools in 2008, but supporters of the idea weren't prepared for the test they face now. Providence's mayor stands in the way of the expansion of Achievement First, and there isn't much anyone can do about it.

• The Globe’s Joshua Miller reports Rhode Island political operative Paul Tencher is departing from the re-election campaign of US Senator Ed Markey after last week’s Twitter flap.

• David Scharfenberg, a former editor of the Providence Phoenix, dives into the “Lyme wars” in the Globe’s Ideas section.

• A celebration of life for Michael Van Leesten will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Providence.

More than 100 people said Allie's Donuts is the best doughnuts in the state. Karen Baytch put it best: Allie's is "nothing fancy, just delish."

• Governor Gina Raimondo is back from vacation, and she’ll attend the Commerce Corporation board meeting this afternoon. The board is expected to approve tax credits for Boston Energy.

• US Senator Jack Reed will join a bunch of prominent defense industry players in Newport for the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance’s annual conference.

• Happening this morning: The ribbon is being cut on the brand new Barrington Middle School.

