Providence mayor tests the limits of charter school law

Critics, including members of those unions, contended the state was creating a parallel public school system that might prove to be financially disastrous over time and drain money from traditional public schools.

Supporters of these so-called “mayoral academies” – charter schools whose boards of directors would be chaired by municipal leaders – argued that they offered a chance to send thousands of predominately low-income students to quality public schools where decisions weren’t controlled by teachers’ unions.

PROVIDENCE – When Rhode Island lawmakers weighed whether to give city mayors oversight of a new category of charter schools, they were confronted with the same philosophical education debate that has played out in nearly every state in the country over the last two decades.

In the end, the General Assembly sided with the promise of innovation over the status quo in 2008, passing the mayoral academy idea into law. Besides, if the schools failed, mayors would assume the blame.

The success of schools established in the Blackstone Valley, Woonsocket and Providence has allowed mayoral academies to withstand multiple legislative challenges over the last 11 years, but even the schools’ most vocal proponents say they weren’t prepared for the test they face now: a mayor who stands in the way of the mayoral academy he controls.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has vowed to oppose a 1,000-student expansion of the Achievement First mayoral academy in his city until he determines that it won’t have a negative impact on the finances of the city’s school system. As chairman of the Achievement First board, he currently has singular veto power over its growth plan, no matter what the rest of the board wants.

“It was a mistake in the structure of the mayoral academies statute that we didn’t anticipate a mayor who would work against the interests of kids to instead protect adults who had, for years, screwed kids,” said Angus Davis, a wealthy entrepreneur who has led the charge on various school reform initiatives in Rhode Island over the last decade.

Achievement First, a nonprofit charter management organization that also runs schools in New York and Connecticut, currently has 1,300 students from Providence, Cranston, Warwick and North Providence across two elementary schools and a middle school. In two years, it plans to open a high school, completing a Kindergarten to 12th grade pipeline for the organization.

The schools enjoy more flexibility than traditional public schools, offering a longer school day and an extended school year while providing more professional development to their non-unionized workforce. On standardized tests, students at Achievement First have posted some of the best scores in the entire state, dwarfing the results of children in other Providence schools.

State law requires the chairperson of a mayoral academy’s board of directors to be the mayor from one of the school districts sending students to the charter school. Elorza was re-elected chairman of Achievement First’s board in June, but members didn’t have a choice. The mayors of Cranston, Warwick, and North Providence have chosen to not serve on the board.

Elorza enjoys even more power than chairs of mayoral academies in other parts of the state because the board granted it to him.

In 2016, when state leaders, including Governor Gina Raimondo, urged Achievement First to seek approval to open a third elementary school and eventually serve 3,100 students, Elorza refused to support the plan unless he was given the final say. Because the board was more focused on ensuring existing students would have the chance to attend an Achievement First high school, it reluctantly agreed.

“The mayor basically held it up and said I’m not going to let you do this unless you give me the veto,” said Brian Gallogly, an attorney who serves as vice chairman of the board.

Achievement First officials acknowledge they haven’t pursued expansion since 2016, but the proposal has bubbled up again now that state Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is in the process of taking over the Providence school system.

Pointing to test scores that show 90 percent of city students aren’t doing math at grade level and a scathing report from researchers at Johns Hopkins University that outlined widespread problems throughout district, Infante-Green is seeking full control over all decision making in Providence, and has said she’ll appoint her own superintendent by November.

Infante-Green has called on Elorza to allow Achievement First to grow, but she does not have the authority to force the issue.

Elorza, who identifies as a progressive Democrat, does not have a moral objection to charter schools and a years-long contract battle with Providence teachers during first term showed he’s willing to stand up to public employee unions. His concern about the expansion comes down to money.

At an Achievement First board meeting last week, he explained that the district is facing a structural budget deficit. Allowing more students, and the per pupil state aid that follows them no matter where they attend public school, to attend a charter school may add to the red ink in Providence.

“My responsibility is to educate 25,000 kids,” he told the board. He suggested the state should consider closing another low-performing charter school in order to open seats at Achievement First, but the idea was quickly rejected by the board, Infante-Green and other charter school leaders.

Bryan Principe, a former Providence councilman who has long opposed mayoral academies, said Elorza is in an unenviable position.

He said state leaders have repeatedly approved more seats for charter schools without seriously considering the budgets of traditional districts. State law now requires the Department of Education to publish local fiscal impact notes on charter schools, but they are largely viewed as an afterthought by the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

Indeed, other than salaries, pensions and medical benefits for current employees or retirees, the $21 million Providence projects it will send to charter schools this year is the district’s largest expense.

And while charter school supporters argue that fewer students will eventually allow the district to cut expenses, Principe noted that enrollment in the city’s traditional public schools has remained stagnant despite the fact that 4,500 kids in Providence now attend charter schools.

“In some eyes this can be looked at as a conflict of interest.” Principe said of Elorza’s plight. “You can’t be serving two masters here.”

The state’s other mayoral academies haven’t had the same challenge as Achievement First.

Blackstone Valley Prep, the first mayoral academy that serves students from Central Falls, Cumberland, Lincoln and Pawtucket, now has six schools and 2,100 students. And RISE Prep, which has students from Woonsocket, North Smithfield and Burrillville, is expected to post some of the top test scores in the state when results on Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System are released later this year.

Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee said the success of Rhode Island’s mayoral academies has validated his effort to lobby the General Assembly to create mayoral academies when he was mayor of Cumberland.

He acknowledged Elorza’s control over Achievement First is an example of an imperfect governance model, but he praised other mayors who have been willing to “walk that third rail” when it comes to charter schools.

Ultimately McKee said he’s confident Achievement First will expand, but he said it may take a change in board leadership. He suggested North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi should be appointed to the board.

Gallogly, the vice chair of Achievement First’s board, said appointing another mayor is something the membership will consider. But the board would also have to renege on its veto promise to Elorza if the expansion is going to happen.

Gallogly said he’s hopeful Infante-Green will convince Elorza to change his mind, but he acknowledged the board is unhappy with the mayor.

“The mayor has already lost some of the confidence of the board members,” he said. “If he doesn’t change his position, I think he will continue to lose their confidence.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.