Rhode Island man charged with engaging in sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl from Michigan

A Rhode Island man has been charged in federal court for allegedly engaging in an illicit sexual relationship with a 15-year-old Michigan girl, the US Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Charles Morancey, 43, allegedly befriended the girl through social media in July. They exchanged sexually explicit comments and photographs and Morancey allegedly helped her devise a plan to run away from home, prosecutors said.

On August 2, Morancey picked up the girl at her Michigan home and drove her to his home in Warwick. He allegedly engaged in sexual activity with the girl during the car ride and at his home.