This 1879 Classical High entry exam is really hard

Can you provide an account of the Battle of Long Island? How about draw a map of Michigan that includes the location of several towns? What if I asked you to describe the route of a vessel from Liverpool to Odessa?

If you’re completely stumped, chances are you couldn’t get into Classical High School in 1879.

Thanks to the wonderful new Twitter feed run by city archivist’s office, you can now see the questions that students were asked on the Classical admissions exam that year. (Technically, it wasn’t called Classical until 1898.)

I haven’t analyzed more recent versions of the exam, but something tells me Classical isn’t requiring prospective students to know the spelling of “pusillanimous” or the names of exports in North Africa anymore.

Just wait until you see the grammar and math sections of the test.

The brains behind the Twitter feed is researcher Shaina Weintraub, who says the city archivist’s office is currently working on creating an electronic catalog of many of its collections. She said she thought the Classical test would be a fun “back to school” tweet.

For what it’s worth, 1879 was a good year for the city. The Providence Grays baseball team won the National League pennant and some historians believe they fielded the first African-American professional player that season.

• With Governor Gina Raimondo set to attend an infrastructure summit hosted by the National Governors Association in Boston today, former Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis said it’s time for Raimondo to take the lead on building a “first-class regional rail system.”

• Amanda Milkovits reports a man who was being held at the Wyatt Detention Facility on drug charges since July 2 died over the weekend from health-related issues.

• Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green has narrowed her search for a superintendent in Providence to three possible candidates, although she isn’t ruling out that she might talk to others. She isn’t expected to announce her choice until she officially takes over the Providence school system next month.

• The Globe’s food critic Devra First calls the new chicken sandwich at Popeye’s “the status item of the season.”

• Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be in Newport for day two of the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance’s annual conference.

• On the agenda for today’s RIPTA board of directors’ meeting: an election for chairperson.

• This sounds fun. The Providence Improv Guild is hosting a workshop tonight for anyone interested in taking their classes.

