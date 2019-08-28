R.I.’s takeover of the I-195 land moves forward tonight. The fast train picks up steam

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I blame my eight-iron, nine-iron and putter for my inability to break 100 on the golf course. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

With all eyes on the state taking control of Providence schools, the other intervention in the capital city has been overlooked for much of the summer: the state’s takeover of zoning authority on the former I-195 land.

Advertisement

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio wasn’t pleased with Mayor Jorge Elorza’s opposition in 2018 to a developer who is trying to build Rhode Island’s tallest skyscraper, so he worked with House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello to slip a law into the state budget that basically cuts the city out of its own zoning process.

Now the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission is setting its rules for that takeover. At a meeting tonight, the panel is expected to consider interim guidelines for its oversight of the land.

Under the proposal, the commission would continue to follow Providence’s existing zoning ordinance, but all “interpretation, administration and/or enforcement of the ordinance and/or the map shall rest solely with the district and no other party.”

In other words, if another question about the height or design of a building on the I-195 land comes up, the commission will have final say, rather than the mayor, City Council, or City Plan Commission.

For his part, Elorza is still unhappy with the state’s decision to strip the city of its zoning power. He has called the action “unprecedented.” But because the General Assembly included the plan in the same state budget that provides Providence with hundreds of millions of dollars in aid, the mayor was left with very little leverage.

Advertisement

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• The proposal to build an express train between Providence and Boston got another boost Tuesday when Governors Charlie Baker and Gina Raimondo said it was part of the two states’ ongoing talks to upgrade rail service between their capital cities, Matt Stout reports.

• The Globe’s editorial board is also weighing in on the fast train idea by asking, “How hard could it really be for the MBTA to run trains between Boston and Providence in 45 minutes?”

• Rhode Island now has three major offshore wind companies as the state seeks to become a hub for the industry.

• US Senator Jack Reed is among four prominent Democrats urging President Trump to oppose Russian President Vladimir Putin’s readmission to the G7.

• Globe columnist Scott Lehigh says US Representative Joseph Kennedy III is asking a “famously resonant Kennedy question” in his potential primary challenge to US Senator Ed Markey : “No, no, not ‘what can you do for your country?’ but rather, “Do you know who I am?’”

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Advertisement

• Governor Raimondo will visit East Providence High School for its orientation at noon.

• The Providence School Board holds its final meeting tonight before students return to class next week.

• The city’s Board of Licenses is scheduled to discuss the weekend stabbing outside of the Rooftop at the Providence G at a meeting tonight. The bar was temporarily closed, but has been allowed to reopen.

• Need something to do tonight? Check out the 124th PechaKucha event at Ogie’s Trailer Park. The theme for all presentations will be “vibrant.”

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.