Dancers sue Rhode Island strip clubs, alleging unfair labor practices

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two Providence strip clubs are facing lawsuits from former dancers who allege the clubs violated federal labor standards.

The Providence Journal reports that Diamarie Pabon Molina and Shannon Gavel sued The Cadillac Lounge and Club Desire, respectively.

The Rhode Island women say the clubs are violating federal fair labor standards by inaccurately classifying them as independent contractors instead of paying them a salary.