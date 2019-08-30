Fire official accused of paying a minor for sex act, R.I. State Police say
PROVIDENCE — An assistant fire chief allegedly paid a juvenile to perform a sexual act, according to Rhode Island State Police.
Stephen Barker, 49, of Warwick was charged with one felony count of patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity and one felony count of indecent solicitation of a child, officials said. Barker is on the Quonset Fire Department.
Barker’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday.
Barker met the juvenile on Snapchat and arranged a meeting, according to police. Detectives searched Barker’s electronics and social media accounts.
Barker was arraigned and released on a $5,000 surety bond. He was ordered to not contact the juvenile. His next court date is Dec. 2.
