Man in Rhode Island tests positive for EEE

State environmental officials said Thursday a six-month-old horse tested positive for the virus in Westerly. Mosquitoes carrying the disease have been found in Westerly and Central Falls.

The state health department said Friday the case was confirmed in a man over 50 from West Warwick. It’s the first human case in Rhode Island since 2010.

PROVIDENCE — Public health officials say a Rhode Island man has tested positive for the potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus Eastern equine encephalitis.

Ana Novais, the health department’s deputy director, says there’s a high risk for transmission of the disease to humans through mosquito bites. She recommends taking extra precautions to prevent bites.

The virus can cause brain infections.

In Massachusetts, there have been four confirmed human cases of the virus this year, one of them fatal.

The state of Massachusetts is starting a new, intense cycle of EEE activity that will likely persist for two to three years, state officials told the Globe earlier this week.

As of Thursday, 191 Massachusetts communities had been determined to be at least at moderate risk of the rare, but deadly disease. Of that number, 28 communities are at critical risk, the highest alert.

The “critical risk” distinction prompts the state to advise those communities to consider canceling or rescheduling outdoor gatherings, including organized sporting events, to avoid peak mosquito hours.

The spike in infections has prompted the MSPCA to launch an emergency clinic for horses across the Merrimack Valley whose owners cannot afford the vaccination.

