“We’re never going to see him again,” one relative of Providence shooting victim William “Eddy” Parsons Jr. cried.

Joel Loarca, now 17, didn’t turn around as Parsons wailed in the courtroom, surrounded by other relatives wearing T-shirts honoring 15-year-old William “Eddy” Parsons Jr.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Michelle Parsons began weeping Friday morning as the teenager who killed her son outside his high school last September entered Superior Court to plead guilty and be sentenced to life in prison.

“We’re here all here with you, Michelle,” one woman consoled. “We can do this.”

William Parsons had been waiting for his father to pick him up after the second day of school when Loarca, then 16 and a self-professed member of the Hanover Boyz street gang, pulled out a gun and fired at another student in an argument.

The bullet hit William in the face and he tried to run, but collapsed next to the sign for the Providence Career and Technical Academy. Less than an hour later, Providence police caught Loarca a short distance away, wounded when he accidentally shot himself. He’d wrapped the .357 Taurus revolver in a T-shirt and tossed it.

Since that day, Sept. 5, Williams’ family has suffered. His mother has severe post-traumatic stress disorder. His father died in June. “He couldn’t cope with the grief. I’ve lost two special people in my life for nothing,” Michelle Parsons wrote in a victim-impact statement.

Special assistant attorney general Peter Roklan read her statement to Judge Luis Matos as Mrs. Parsons sat behind him, silent and in tears.

Loarca, who just days earlier waived his status as a juvenile to be prosecuted as an adult, declined to say anything. His family quietly watched him from benches away from the Parsons’ family, separated by court sheriffs.

Loarca had gone as far as the ninth grade, but wasn’t in school. Parsons was at Central High School, well-liked by his teachers and other students. The backpack he wore the day he died was filled with schoolwork.

His mother wanted the court to know that her son was loved. “Me and my husband raised my son right,” she wrote in her statement.

The judge gave his sympathies to her and thanked the attorneys for coming to an agreement. “This is clearly a tragic case, and there is no good outcome, when one life is tragically cut short and another is wasted.”

Loarca pleaded guilty to murder, carrying a gun without a license, possession of a gun on school grounds, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm.

He was sentenced to life, plus 10 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions. Including the 10-year consecutive sentence, the earliest he will be eligible for parole is in 35 years, according to the attorney general’s office.

That was not enough for some of the relatives of William Parsons.

As Loarca was led away in shackles to start his sentence, several of Parsons relatives wept in fury. One wailed, launching herself against a wall in the courtroom, shrieks of grief ricochetting off the high ceiling.

“We’re never going to see him again,” she cried for Parsons, her cousin. “And he gets out in 40 years?”

Other relatives and victims advocates tried to console her, but she ordered them away, until finally consenting to leave. Her screams continued out into the hall:

“Where’s the justice? Where’s the justice?”

