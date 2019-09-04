Here’s how much Rhode Island school superintendents make

With the quality of schools in Providence and elsewhere around Rhode Island much on the minds of the public and policy makers, we decided to take a look at how much school superintendents make around the state. These figures are from the state’s Municipal Salary Survey for fiscal year 2018.

The top-paid municipal school superintendents in Rhode Island Figures are for fiscal year 2018. (* = Consolidated with the School Department) Municipality Pay Providence $203,000 Warwick $185,000 Pawtucket $180,000 Newport $167,760 South Kingstown $167,098 North Providence $166,400 Hopkinton $164,477 Barrington $164,227 Westerly $163,600 Cumberland $163,471 Cranston $162,302 * Portsmouth $161,500 Middletown $159,497 Central Falls $159,000 East Greenwich $158,615 Lincoln $156,500 Foster $153,517 Bristol $152,550 Smithfield $152,500 Scituate $150,775 North Kingstown $150,057 Coventry $150,000 East Providence $150,000 West Warwick $150,000 Woonsocket $150,000 Exeter $148,746 Johnston $146,456 Narragansett $144,024 North Smithfield $139,290 Tiverton $137,333 Jamestown $128,023 Burrillville $83,970 (PT) Little Compton $62,240 (PT) Glocester $54,400 (PT) New Shoreham $49,717 (PT) Charlestown See Hopkinton Richmond See Hopkinton West Greenwich See Exeter Warren See Bristol SOURCE : Rhode Island Department of Revenue, Division of Municipal Finance, Municipal Salary Survey