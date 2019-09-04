Here’s how much Rhode Island school superintendents make
With the quality of schools in Providence and elsewhere around Rhode Island much on the minds of the public and policy makers, we decided to take a look at how much school superintendents make around the state. These figures are from the state’s Municipal Salary Survey for fiscal year 2018.
|Municipality
|Pay
|Providence
|$203,000
|Warwick
|$185,000
|Pawtucket
|$180,000
|Newport
|$167,760
|South Kingstown
|$167,098
|North Providence
|$166,400
|Hopkinton
|$164,477
|Barrington
|$164,227
|Westerly
|$163,600
|Cumberland
|$163,471
|Cranston
|$162,302 *
|Portsmouth
|$161,500
|Middletown
|$159,497
|Central Falls
|$159,000
|East Greenwich
|$158,615
|Lincoln
|$156,500
|Foster
|$153,517
|Bristol
|$152,550
|Smithfield
|$152,500
|Scituate
|$150,775
|North Kingstown
|$150,057
|Coventry
|$150,000
|East Providence
|$150,000
|West Warwick
|$150,000
|Woonsocket
|$150,000
|Exeter
|$148,746
|Johnston
|$146,456
|Narragansett
|$144,024
|North Smithfield
|$139,290
|Tiverton
|$137,333
|Jamestown
|$128,023
|Burrillville
|$83,970 (PT)
|Little Compton
|$62,240 (PT)
|Glocester
|$54,400 (PT)
|New Shoreham
|$49,717 (PT)
|Charlestown
|See Hopkinton
|Richmond
|See Hopkinton
|West Greenwich
|See Exeter
|Warren
|See Bristol
SOURCE: Rhode Island Department of Revenue, Division of Municipal Finance, Municipal Salary Survey
