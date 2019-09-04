fb-pixel

Here’s how much Rhode Island school superintendents make

By Matt Rocheleau Globe Staff,Updated September 4, 2019, 8 minutes ago

With the quality of schools in Providence and elsewhere around Rhode Island much on the minds of the public and policy makers, we decided to take a look at how much school superintendents make around the state. These figures are from the state’s Municipal Salary Survey for fiscal year 2018.

The top-paid municipal school superintendents in Rhode Island Figures are for fiscal year 2018. (* = Consolidated with the School Department)
Municipality Pay
Providence $203,000
Warwick $185,000
Pawtucket $180,000
Newport $167,760
South Kingstown $167,098
North Providence $166,400
Hopkinton $164,477
Barrington $164,227
Westerly $163,600
Cumberland $163,471
Cranston $162,302 *
Portsmouth $161,500
Middletown $159,497
Central Falls $159,000
East Greenwich $158,615
Lincoln $156,500
Foster $153,517
Bristol $152,550
Smithfield $152,500
Scituate $150,775
North Kingstown $150,057
Coventry $150,000
East Providence $150,000
West Warwick $150,000
Woonsocket $150,000
Exeter $148,746
Johnston $146,456
Narragansett $144,024
North Smithfield $139,290
Tiverton $137,333
Jamestown $128,023
Burrillville $83,970 (PT)
Little Compton $62,240 (PT)
Glocester $54,400 (PT)
New Shoreham $49,717 (PT)
Charlestown See Hopkinton
Richmond See Hopkinton
West Greenwich See Exeter
Warren See Bristol
SOURCE: Rhode Island Department of Revenue, Division of Municipal Finance, Municipal Salary Survey

