The takeover of Providence schools is getting bumpy

When Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green warned earlier this summer that “everyone wants change until change comes,” this is the moment she was alluding to.

The deadline to object to the state’s takeover of Providence schools came and went Wednesday with no formal opposition to the proposal, but that didn’t stop members of the City Council and the School Board from outlining their expectations for the plan.

Translation: We want you to do whatever it takes to improve our school system, but please don’t do anything that will anger our constituents.

Now, as Infante-Green prepares to take the keys to the district, she’s encountering the same wishy-washy adults who have been in charge of the struggling school system for years.

It’s a game we’ve seen before. Mayor Jorge Elorza declared he wanted a “transformational” teachers’ contract, but then settled on the status quo. The council regularly approves multimillion-dollar vendor contracts, but then complains about certain provisions in the deals. And the school board signs off on a budget each year that it knows is inadequate for kids.

But for the takeover to be successful, city leaders are going to have to show they’re willing to trust the commissioner. And she’s going to have find common ground with them. If she is willing to listen to their opinions, they might be less likely to undermine her when it’s time to make difficult decisions like closing schools or altering contracts.

Of course, Infante-Green has not managed the takeover process perfectly either.

She was successful in making the case for a takeover because she brought the community together in a series of tense public forums this summer, but parents and students now say they feel excluded from the process. She is refusing to back down from her plan to hire a superintendent on her own rather than giving stakeholders a seat at the table.

It’s too soon to say what will come next, except that it’s clear the takeover is moving forward. It might be time for all of the key players to lock themselves in a room and figure out the plan.

NEED TO KNOW

• My latest scoop: State officials are moving quickly on a plan to build an underground bus tunnel on the Washington Street side of Kennedy Plaza. This would be a dramatic change to the existing plans to redesign the downtown area, and some stakeholders are already skeptical.

• Closing arguments in the Nathan Carman insurance trial have wrapped up, so now it’s in the hands of US District Judge John J. McConnell Jr. The Globe’s Shelley Murphy has the details.

• In a Globe op-ed, Mary Ann Sorrentino says the recent decision by Norwegian Airlines to pull its direct service to international destinations from Rhode Island’s T.F. Green Airport leaves the Ocean State more tightly bound by its geographic and imaginary borders.

• Providence is continuing its takeover of the Globe. Meet Bina Venkataraman, a Brown University graduate who will be our new editorial page editor.

• Boston is dealing with the same student absenteeism crisis that Providence is facing. My colleague James Vaznis explains how officials there are handling it.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• The Providence City Council returns from its August recess tonight. Among the topics for discussion will be a plan to hire a consultant to study the Board of Licenses following a recent spike in violence near nightclubs.

• Governor Gina Raimondo will participate in a roundtable discussion this morning at the Courtyard Marriott in Warwick on employment and addiction recovery.

• Need something fun to do tonight? Check out Millennial Rhode Island’s statewide social at the Graduate hotel in Providence.

• Do you love podcasts? The What Cheer Writers Club is hosting a listening party at 160 Westminster St. from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

