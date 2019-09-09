Bring your baby to work? Providence mayor’s habit sparks debate
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence mayor has not been shy about bringing his baby to work, and in doing so has ignited a debate about the role of children in the workplace
Jorge Elorza has taken baby Omar to events ranging from ribbon cuttings to a closed-door meeting with the governor. His City Hall office has a bassinet and toy box.
To some, Elorza sets an example for how to juggle jobs and parenting at a time when many parents work long hours and pay skyrocketing day care costs. But detractors say Elorza is using Omar as a prop and benefiting from a double standard that would prevent a working mother from doing the same.
Elorza said he and his wife decided he’d bring Omar to work after assessing their busy, unpredictable schedules.