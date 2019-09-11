Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I just hope Providence’s 24-hour nightclub district includes an adult trampoline park. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

date 2019-09-11

This flew under the radar, but top economic development officials from 23 states spent the last several days meeting in Providence.

And when all was said and done, Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor was elected to serve as chairman of the State Economic Development Executives (SEDE) Network, the newish organization which aims to function similar to the National Governors Association or the US Conference of Mayors.

Pryor and Vice Chairman Val Hale, of Utah, said the group was in Rhode Island for the weekend and most of Monday to discuss opportunity zones, trade and tariffs, urban and rural economic development and innovation.

Pryor said a hot topic for conversation was opportunity zones, the federal tax credit initiative that was created with bipartisan support to revitalize low-income communities. Many states, including Rhode Island, are still determining how they’ll take advantage of the program. The group has asked federal officials for more flexibility on the rules.

On Sunday, the group visited the Block Island windfarm and discussed “energy as economic development,” Pryor said.

“We all have the same problems, we all deal with the same issues,” Hale said. “I’m a Republican state, he’s a Democratic state, and yet if you go around the table, everyone deals with the same issues and it’s great to learn about best practices.”

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• My latest: Brown University promised to raise $10 million for Providence schools in 2007, but it has only brought in $1.9 million so far. The university says the opportunity to give to the struggling district “didn’t resonate as much with donors.”

• Michelle Smith from The Associated Press reports Mayor Jorge Elorza’s decision to bring his son to work on a frequent basis has caught a lot of people’s attention over the last year.

• This is an interesting idea: Boston is offering a $50 children’s savings account to all kindergarten students enrolled in the city’s public schools.

• A 50-year-old West Warwick resident became the first person from Rhode Island to die from Eastern equine encephalitis since 2007.

• Superior Court Judge Brian Stern has tossed out a lawsuit that sought to halt sports betting in Rhode Island, but Brandon Bell, the plaintiff’s attorney, issued a statement declaring, “we’ll be back.”

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

• Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to speak at the State Science and Tech Institute Conference at the Rhode Island Convention Center at 9 a.m.

• More Raimondo: She’ll attend the Governor’s Council on Behavioral Health meeting in Warwick at 1 p.m.

• Congratulations to WPRI’s Danielle North, who is celebrating 20 years at the station today.

• Roger Williams University Law School will dedicate a classroom to Dorothy Crockett, the state’s first African-American attorney today. Judge Rogeriee Thompson will deliver the keynote address.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Thanks for reading.

