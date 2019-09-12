Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I wish The Sandwich Hut would open a new location downtown. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

With the field beginning to narrow, the Democratic candidates for president will take the stage tonight in Houston for another debate.

Behind the scenes, Rhode Island native Allison Gaito is helping to ensure ABC’s production of the debate goes off without a hitch.

A graduate of Columbia’s journalism school, Gaito is a former reporter for WPRO and special projects producer at WPRI. She now oversees special projects for ABC in Houston.

So what’s the run-up to a major debate like? Gaito answered a few questions for Rhode Map.

Q: You’re the local go-to person for this debate. What kind of work goes into that?

Gaito: Hundreds of e-mails, dozens of conference calls with ABC, and a whole lot of awkwardly sweaty handshakes (because it’s HOT in Houston) with very important people. On a more conceptual note, everyone involved has had a focus on making this debate look and feel like Houston — the fourth-largest and most diverse city in the country. Unlike the first two debates that were held in theaters, Thursday’s debate is being hosted by a historically black university, in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods. The debate hall is a basketball arena reimagined into a modern and energetic space. And there’s plenty more tiny details that all add up in showcasing the spirit of Houston.

Q: There are lots of folks who believe Texas could go blue in 2020. What’s the scene like in Houston right now?

Gaito: Strangely quiet. After two mass shootings in August, we were sure the candidates would make a weeklong swing through Texas before showing up on the debate stage in Houston. Yet, the word from most of the campaigns is that they’re deep in prep for Thursday night. The pressure is on and it sounds like they’re really feeling it.

Q: Have you met any of the candidates?

Gaito: No, but I have met their stand-ins. Seriously. ABC hired 10 actors from Houston who are dead ringers for each candidate. They’ve been helping out during dress rehearsals and it’s a total hoot to watch these guys get into it with each other. On a personal note: I’m holding out hope that Marianne Williamson might be around on debate night. She’s a Houston-area native and this cynical journalist could use some of her good vibes in my life.

Q: George Stephanopoulos is great and all, but don’t you think Tim White should be the moderator?

Gaito: As someone who used to spend debate nights in a production trailer keeping track of candidates’ time during Tim’s debates, I can tell you that he is the ultimate pro. Still, it’s real hard to pass up Stephanopoulous and that head of hair.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Ed Fitzpatrick and Amanda Milkovits obtained a document that suggests the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility could be sold. In their latest piece, they explore what that could mean for the Central Falls prison.

• Michelle Smith from The Associated Press is killing it this week. She reviewed Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s calendar to prove that he has, in fact, interviewed crossing guards for jobs, despite his repeated denials this summer.

• No one in the country understands New Hampshire politics better than the Globe’s James Pindell. His latest piece looks at how US Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has all the momentum there.

• The Globe’s Jon Chesto dives into how much Boston gets from its nonprofits in payments in lieu of property taxes.

• Interesting story from the Providence Journal’s Brian Amaral. The Cadillac Lounge strip club wants to open a sports betting section inside the establishment.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

• With the state’s show-cause hearing on its takeover of Providence schools scheduled for tomorrow, the city’s school Community Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the school department.

• The Rhode Island Historical Society will unveil a new exhibit called “The Power and Place of Civil Rights” tonight. A panel discussion also is scheduled.

• Are you obsessed with “Downton Abbey?” The Avon is showing the new movie tonight, a week before it is released widely.

Thanks for reading.

