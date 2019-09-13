Happy Friday the 13th and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I say Jason Voorhees ranks behind Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger when it comes to horror movie villains. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Is there a more exciting way to end the week than with a show-cause hearing on the state’s takeover of Providence schools?

Advertisement

All kidding aside, today will mark a significant step for the intervention process in the capital city, but it doesn’t mean Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green will be handed the keys to 797 Westminster St. starting Monday.

So how will things play out?

We know the commissioner will spend the morning hearing from the R.I. Center for Justice’s Jennifer Wood, who is representing a group of students and parents that want a seat at the table in the takeover. This discussion could take up to four hours, but Infante-Green is expected to issue a ruling today.

As for the show-cause hearing itself, don’t expect too many fireworks. Remember, Mayor Jorge Elorza, the City Council, the Providence School Board and interim Superintendent Frances Gallo all declined to oppose Infante-Green’s plan to take control of the district. (Fun fact: All of the city players are represented by Shechtman Halperin Savage.)

Infante-Green is not expected issue a final order on the takeover today. She is still negotiating different aspects of the plan with city leaders, with one of the key unanswered questions being whether she will support a clear date for when Providence will regain control of the district.

Advertisement

Because there is very little precedent when it comes to Rhode Island exercising its power to reconstitute a school or district, you can expect a few hiccups. But the state is leaning heavily on powerhouse attorney John A. Tarantino to guide it through the process.

If you want to play hooky from work today, all of the action will happen in public at 225 Dyer St. beginning at 9 a.m. The Globe’s Rhode Island office is in that building too. If you find us, we’ll give you a bumper sticker.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Amanda Milkovits and Ed Fitzpatrick report that activists are urging state leaders to move quickly to ban private prisons after the Globe reported on a document that raised the prospect of a sale of the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls.

• My favorite thing to read after every presidential debate: James Pindell’s scorecard for the candidates.

• A couple of Rhode Island destinations landed on the Globe’s list of best New England vacations this fall.

• After working more than 1,000 games as the Boston Bruins’ PA announcer, Coventry resident Jim Martin is calling it quits. Martin is a former Channel 10 employee and remains the public information officer for the US Attorney’s office in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

• QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Which Rhode Island restaurant has the best Buffalo wings? Email dan.mcgowan@globe.com and I’ll post answers on Monday.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• WPRO is dedicating all of Friday to discussing the opioid crisis. Spend some time listening and learning.

• Congressional and state leaders will gather at the Port of Davisville’s Pier 2 this morning to unveil an economic impact study on the Quonset Business Park. (Spoiler: If the bigwigs are attending, it means there’s good news.)

• On television this weekend: I’m on WLNE’s “In the Arena” with former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino and Commissioner Infante-Green. US Representative David Cicilline is on “Fox News Sunday.”

• Needing something fun to do this weekend? Don’t miss PorchFest 2019 in Bristol.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.