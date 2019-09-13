PROVIDENCE -- A 4-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was shot by an upstairs neighbor cleaning his shotgun early Friday, according to the Providence police.
Lisandro Viscario Rodriguez, 22, of 124 Regent Ave. told police that he was cleaning the shotgun around 2 a.m. when it went off accidentally, said police Major David Lapatin.
The bullet fired through the floor and ceiling, hitting the little girl in the left side of her chest, Lapatin said.
“Thank God, the ceiling and floor softened the impact,” he added.
As officers and an ambulance rushed to the apartment, Rodriguez drove the wounded child to Roger Williams Hospital, Lapatin said. The girl was transferred to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, where she was treated and released later Friday morning.
Rodriguez is being charged with firing in a compact area and may face additional charges, Lapatin said.
