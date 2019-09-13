PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green has decided parents, students and community groups will not have a formal say in the state’s takeover of Providence schools.

Infante-Green ruled after a four-hour testimony Friday to deny a petition filed on Sept. 5 by student activist groups and parents.

The petitioners had asked for a say in the intervention of the city’s schools but instead, the education commissioner has assured them they will have a seat at the table after she issues the final order and assumes control of the district.