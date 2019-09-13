PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green has decided parents, students and community groups will not have a formal say in the state’s takeover of Providence schools.
Infante-Green ruled after a four-hour testimony Friday to deny a petition filed on Sept. 5 by student activist groups and parents.
The petitioners had asked for a say in the intervention of the city’s schools but instead, the education commissioner has assured them they will have a seat at the table after she issues the final order and assumes control of the district.
The petition did not oppose the state’s intervention of the city’s beleaguered school system but wanted to ensure community involvement into any plan.
The education commissioner’s intervention comes after a scathing, independent review of Providence Public Schools in June.