House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello will get the chance show off Rhode Island a little bit this week.

Approximately 30 sitting speakers from across the country will travel to Newport Wednesday for the National Speakers Conference, an annual four-day retreat hosted by the State Legislative Leaders Foundation.

The conference is returning to Rhode Island for the first time since 2008, and several familiar faces are expected to speak to the group. That includes CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo, who will discuss his company’s “role in transforming health care and combating tobacco addiction,” according to Mattiello.

Robert Ballard, the URI professor who discovered the Titanic, will brief the politicians on his quest to find Amelia Earhart’s plane. Among the interesting out-of-state presenters are Bill Strickland, a former MacArthur “Genius” Award winner from Pittsburgh, and Republican pollster and author Kristen Soltis Anderson.

Some of the sessions will take place in the Old Colony House, which is easily one of the coolest buildings in the state.

Of course, the real fun at these conferences is typically had outside of the formal meetings. You can expect plenty of folks to hit the links at Newport National and make the trek to Providence for dinner on Federal Hill. Who knows, maybe some of the speakers will even try coffee milk.

• One of the most frequent complaints about Providence schools this year has been how long it takes to make even basic purchases. So how did the interim superintendent manage to quickly buy $187,000 worth of inspirational books from a self-publish author? I tried to find the answer.

• Former CVS chief executive Thomas M. Ryan and his wife are giving $35 million to the University of Rhode Island to bolster a neuroscience institute, scholarships, and URI basketball — the largest private donation in the state university’s history.

• Brown University President Christina Paxson wrote a letter to the editor responding to my report last week that the university has raised just $1.9 million of the $10 million it promised to Providence schools in 2007.

• Important story from my colleagues Malcolm Gay and Jenna Russell looking at the differences between one of the best high schools in Massachusetts and one of the worst.

• The Annenberg Institute and the Department of Education at Brown University are cosponsoring a forum on the Providence schools takeover at 5:30 p.m. I’ll discuss the Globe’s reporting on the issue before turning it over to an all-star panel.

• After protesters derailed Friday’s meeting, the board of directors for the Wyatt Detention Center will gather tonight to discuss a proposed forbearance agreement to continue holding detainees for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

• Governor Gina Raimondo will be in Woonsocket this morning to visit a pre-k classroom at the Bourdon Boulevard Children’s Center.

• US Senator Jack Reed will be at Goddard Memorial State Park this morning to unveil a $1.7 million fund that will be used to make improvements to public parks and open spaces in Rhode Island.

