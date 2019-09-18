fb-pixel

These figures are from the state’s Municipal Salary Survey for fiscal year 2018.

The top-paid municipal police chiefs in Rhode Island Figures are for fiscal year 2018. (Note: For Central Falls, the difference between the total pay and base salary figures is due to "overtime or additional duties.")
Municipality Total pay Base salary Longevity pay
Barrington 107,081 99,224 7,857
Bristol 107,277 98,257 9,020
Burrillville 87,256 87,256
Central Falls 95,577 83,402
Charlestown 104,726 95,205 9,521
Coventry 83,574 83,574
Cranston 121,092 121,092
Cumberland 93,826 87,545 6,281
East Greenwich 110,000 110,000
East Providence 135,270 124,101 11,169
Exeter N/A
Foster 78,460 78,460
Glocester 88,700 88,700
Hopkinton 81,814 81,814
Jamestown 96,665 94,363 2,302
Johnston 81,147 70,192 10,955
Lincoln 86,341 79,945 6,396
Little Compton 85,874 85,874
Middletown 119,080 111,290 7,790
Narragansett N/A
New Shoreham 83,930 82,285 1,646
Newport 139,949 122,763 17,186
North Kingstown 104,042 95,966 8,076
North Providence 97,214 97,214
North Smithfield 98,270 86,511 11,759
Pawtucket 116,329 105,038 11,291
Portsmouth 103,591 103,591
Providence 171,312 155,009 16,303
Richmond 88,000 88,000
Scituate 111,817 100,736 11,081
Smithfield 101,369 101,369
South Kingstown 105,343 105,343
Tiverton 91,655 91,655
Warren 88,618 88,618
Warwick 137,440 121,262 16,178
West Greenwich 103,834 99,840 3,994
West Warwick 87,715 87,715
Westerly 115,000 115,000
Woonsocket 95,060 95,060
SOURCE: Rhode Island Department of Revenue, Division of Municipal Finance, Municipal Salary Survey

