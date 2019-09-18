These figures are from the state’s Municipal Salary Survey for fiscal year 2018.
|Municipality
|Total pay
|Base salary
|Longevity pay
|Barrington
|107,081
|99,224
|7,857
|Bristol
|107,277
|98,257
|9,020
|Burrillville
|87,256
|87,256
|Central Falls
|95,577
|83,402
|Charlestown
|104,726
|95,205
|9,521
|Coventry
|83,574
|83,574
|Cranston
|121,092
|121,092
|Cumberland
|93,826
|87,545
|6,281
|East Greenwich
|110,000
|110,000
|East Providence
|135,270
|124,101
|11,169
|Exeter
|N/A
|Foster
|78,460
|78,460
|Glocester
|88,700
|88,700
|Hopkinton
|81,814
|81,814
|Jamestown
|96,665
|94,363
|2,302
|Johnston
|81,147
|70,192
|10,955
|Lincoln
|86,341
|79,945
|6,396
|Little Compton
|85,874
|85,874
|Middletown
|119,080
|111,290
|7,790
|Narragansett
|N/A
|New Shoreham
|83,930
|82,285
|1,646
|Newport
|139,949
|122,763
|17,186
|North Kingstown
|104,042
|95,966
|8,076
|North Providence
|97,214
|97,214
|North Smithfield
|98,270
|86,511
|11,759
|Pawtucket
|116,329
|105,038
|11,291
|Portsmouth
|103,591
|103,591
|Providence
|171,312
|155,009
|16,303
|Richmond
|88,000
|88,000
|Scituate
|111,817
|100,736
|11,081
|Smithfield
|101,369
|101,369
|South Kingstown
|105,343
|105,343
|Tiverton
|91,655
|91,655
|Warren
|88,618
|88,618
|Warwick
|137,440
|121,262
|16,178
|West Greenwich
|103,834
|99,840
|3,994
|West Warwick
|87,715
|87,715
|Westerly
|115,000
|115,000
|Woonsocket
|95,060
|95,060
SOURCE: Rhode Island Department of Revenue, Division of Municipal Finance, Municipal Salary Survey
Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele