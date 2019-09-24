Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and my pet goldfish is better than your cat. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



Providence issued more than 10,000 school-zone speed camera violations a month during the 2018-19 school year, a sign the controversial program continues to be a moneymaker for the city.

Newly-released figures show the city’s 15 speed cameras caught 106,000 drivers traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit near schools, generating more than $3.1 million from the $50 tickets.

State law requires that speed camera tickets only be issued on days when public schools are in session, and between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. The city is required to issue warning notices during the first 30 days of school, so actual violations won’t start this year until October 21.

You can see where all of the cameras are located here.

Providence faced backlash from residents when it launched the speed camera program in January 2018, prompting the General Assembly to reduce the fine from $95 to $50 and prohibit the city from issuing violations on Saturday. The city also agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit related to the cameras last year.

The city has collected more than $5 million in fines since the program was implemented, while payments to the private company that operates the cameras and legal fees related to the lawsuit have topped $2 million.

Mayor Jorge Elorza has not been shy about his support for the cameras, arguing that drivers need to slow down in school zones. He predicted in 2018 that many communities would follow Providence in adopting the program, but only Pawtucket has moved forward.

• My latest: A human resources director who served under three different Providence mayors was mysteriously pushed out of her job earlier this year. Now she’s threatening to file a discrimination lawsuit if the city doesn’t pay a $150,000 severance package.

• The publisher of the New York Times on Monday told a crowd at Brown University that President Trump’s anti-press rhetoric is undermining trust in American media and emboldening authoritarian leaders worldwide to crack down on reporters. Ed Fitzpatrick has the recap on all of A.G. Sulzberger’s comments.

• Sulzberger also dove into the topic of journalism business models and the struggle that local media companies face as they work to remain viable. You can read his full remarks here.

• Ed also reports that a Superior Court judge is allowing former Providence Mayor Joe Paolino’s lawsuit accusing the state Board of Elections to move forward. Paolino has accused the board of running a “sham” bidding process in its search for a new headquarters.

• Attorney General Peter Neronha was among 21 attorneys general from around the country to sign a letter urging Congress to approve legislation that would “enable cannabis businesses to access financial services, increasing transparency and mitigating risks associated with operating on a largely cash-only basis.”

• The Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy brings the heat in his latest column, raising important questions for ownership of both the Red Sox and Patriots.

• Governor Gina Raimondo is scheduled to testify in support of the proposed 20-year, $1 billion lottery contract extension for IGT at a House Finance Committee hearing this afternoon.

• Earlier in the day, Governor Raimondo will speak at the 2019 CityMatCH Maternal and Child Health Leadership Conference at the Rhode Island Convention Center.

• It’s National Voter Registration Day, and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea is planning to attend events in East Greenwich, Warwick, Pawtucket and Central Falls to encourage people to sign up to vote.

• Need something fun to do tonight? It’s the ninth annual Taste of Pawtuxet Village event in Cranston.





