PROVIDENCE — Governor Gina M. Raimondo said she considers vaping a public health crisis and she plans to announce on Wednesday how she will use her authority to address it.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday ordered a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in his state. When asked about Baker’s action Tuesday, she said, “I am looking at that, and I am looking to go further.”

“As I said last week, I am very concerned and have been spending the past week or so figuring out what I am able to do with executive authority,” Raimondo said.