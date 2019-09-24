PROVIDENCE — Governor Gina M. Raimondo said she considers vaping a public health crisis and she plans to announce on Wednesday how she will use her authority to address it.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker on Tuesday ordered a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products in his state. When asked about Baker’s action Tuesday, she said, “I am looking at that, and I am looking to go further.”
“As I said last week, I am very concerned and have been spending the past week or so figuring out what I am able to do with executive authority,” Raimondo said.
When asked if she considered vaping a public health crisis, she said, “I do. I am a mother of middle school kids. It is a problem. It is a problem that too many kids are getting hooked. I see it as a parent. I see it as a governor. I don’t think we are fully aware of the risks. The risks are increasing. It think it’s getting scarier. So I think it’s time to take action.”
