Now, the attorney for Bailey, a 57-year-old African-American woman who was on the job for more than 16 years, has notified Elorza’s administration and the council that she may file a suit against the city, arguing that a high-ranking director dismissed her claims that several city employees had made inappropriate or racist comments about minorities to her.

Mayor Jorge Elorza’s administration agreed to provide Sybil Bailey with a severance package that included a year’s salary and health benefits in February in exchange for her resignation and a signed agreement that barred her from discussing her separation from the city, but the council raised questions about the deal and later voted it down.

PROVIDENCE – A former human resources director for the city of Providence has threatened to file a discrimination lawsuit that could ensnare top city officials, demanding $150,000 to settle a dispute stemming from her high-profile departure from the job earlier this year.

In an eight-page letter sent to City Council Claims Committee Chairman Nicholas Narducci dated August 29, Jeffrey W. Kasle, an attorney for Bailey, told Sabrina Solares-Hand, the city’s director of operations, that another director used the “N word,” but no discipline was handed out.

“Instead of being horrified, Ms. Solares-Hand, dismissed the behavior as ‘no big deal’ and that the director ‘didn’t really mean any harm’ by these comments,” the letter states.

Elorza, several other councilors and city solicitor Jeffrey Dana were copied on the letter.

“While no lawsuit has been filed at this point, this claim is a first step in a legal matter, which the city would not typically comment on,” said Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for Elorza. “However, the administration has reviewed the content of this initial claim and has found the accusations to be absolutely unfounded.”

Bailey, who is now the human resources director for the Community College of Rhode Island, declined to comment.

The letter offers never-before-released details about Bailey’s abrupt departure from a City Hall job that she held through three mayoral administrations. At the time of her departure in February, an aide to Elorza released a copy of the severance agreement that said Bailey was resigning from her position, but refused to discuss what led to her exit.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bailey was set to receive $138,000, which was equal to a year’s salary plus all accrued and non-discharged vacation and floating holiday time. She was also given health benefits through February 2020 and the city agreed to not oppose her request for a pension.

Because a city ordinance requires all severance packages worth more than $10,000 to be approved by the council, Bailey’s separation agreement stalled. The majority of the council voted against the deal, with one member claiming he was uncomfortable supporting what appeared to be “hush money” for Bailey.

The letter claims that Solares-Hand and Nicole Pollock, Elorza’s chief of staff, accused Bailey of “using her position inappropriately to refer her friends and/or relatives to city directors for employment” before informing her that she was being terminated. Bailey was also accused of providing answers to pre-employment testing questions to a relative.

Calling it “abundantly clear that the proffered reason for Ms. Bailey’s unceremonious exit from the city, her alleged wrongful conduct in hiring city employees, is both false and malicious,” the letter argues that she “will have little trouble in demonstrating that the city’s reason was a pretext for race/color discrimination.”

Advertisement

The letter goes on to state that Bailey believes her “sex and age were a problem for the administration.” Her attorney claims Bailey was replaced with “a young Hispanic man with no human resources experience or qualifications” to assume the positon.

Narducci, whose committee is tasked with voting on most legal claims against the city, said at the time that he opposed Bailey’s severance package because he didn’t think she should be rewarded for being terminated from her job.

The letter accuses Narducci and other city officials of allowing “unfounded innuendo and rumors about Ms. Bailey and the reason she left her employment with the city to run rampant through the press and City hall, all of which were untrue and detrimental to Ms. Bailey’s reputation.”

Kasle, Bailey’s attorney, said Monday the city has not responded to his letter. He has given the administration until October 8 to settle the claim.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.