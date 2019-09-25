Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I find it depressing that the Red Sox might end the season with a losing record at Fenway. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

If it feels like state and city leaders have been discussing the proposed Hope Point Tower on the old I-195 land for years, it’s because they have.

Advertisement

But tonight could be a significant step forward for New York developer Jason Fane and supporters of his project because the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission is scheduled to consider a final design for the 46-story skyscraper on Parcel 42.

So what should we expect?

Fane spokesperson Jim Malachowski said Tuesday the tower itself hasn’t changed from previous renderings, but the developer and the commission “have been working collaboratively on the six-story podium the tower sits on.” Opponents of the project have long argued the podium will be an eyesore for people walking in the park or on the pedestrian bridge near the proposed tower.

“Significant effort has been put into the final design of the streetscape, the exterior design of the floors of the podium which are above street level, the sides of the podium which face the park and the river, and the relationship between the podium and the park,” Malachowski said.

He said revised renderings will be released later today.

While commission approval of the final design for the building would be hailed as a victory for Fane supporters, state officials remain skeptical that Fane will put together the financing he needs for the $300 million tower. But Fane has said he remains committed to the project.

Advertisement

Tonight’s meeting is District Hall on 225 Dyer Street, which also houses the Globe. Come say hi and we’ll give you a bumper sticker.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Amanda Milkovits reports the parish priest at St. Mary’s Church in Bristol is defending his decision not to fire a church administrator who was accused of child molestation and questioning why others in the town also put their faith in the accused, David E. Barboza.

• With Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ordering a four-month ban on the sale of vaping products, Governor Gina Raimondo says she is planning to announce her own plan later today.

• The Globe was all over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement Monday of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Don’t miss these smart columns from Renée Graham, Adrian Walker and Michael A. Cohen.

• The innovative Providence Talks program that was created to close the “word gap” between low-income children and their more affluent peers is expanding to five new cities around the country, including Hartford.

• Aleppo Sweets in Providence made Bon Appetit’s 50 Nominees for America’s Best New Restaurant of 2019. If you’ve never been, this piece will make you stop in today.

Advertisement

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• I’m moderating an interesting panel at 1:30 p.m. today at the URI building in Providence that includes Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, Providence Teachers Union president Maribeth Calabro and outgoing East Greenwich Superintendent Victor Mercurio. Here’s the agenda.

• In addition to the discussion about the Fane tower tonight, the I-195 Commission is expected to name Caroline Skuncik its new executive director.

• A new political group that wants to get progressives elected in Rhode Island is planning a State House press conference today to unveil a list of candidates that it’s supporting.

• Looking for something fun to do tonight? The Avenue Concept is hosting its annual Backyard Party to celebrate public art.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out .