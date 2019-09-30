Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m still trying to figure out how the Mets won more games than the Red Sox this season. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Governor Gina Raimondo has avoided picking sides in the 2020 presidential primary, pointing to a need to remain neutral in her role as chair of the Democratic Governors Association.

That’s why it raised eyebrows last week when she retweeted a message from her husband Andrew Moffit encouraging people to donate to US Senator Cory Booker’s campaign.

This isn’t an endorsement. But I agree with Andy. https://t.co/qf7LYjuBLe — Gina Raimondo (@GinaRaimondo) September 25, 2019

But if Raimondo isn’t endorsing Booker for president, what was the point of her tweet? Those who follow her closely already know this, but it turns out she and the famous former Newark mayor have been friends for many years.

Booker and Moffit were roommates together at Yale Law, and Raimondo graduated from Yale Law the year after Booker.

When Raimondo decided to run for state treasurer, Booker was among her first donors, sending her $500 in 2009. He was there with a supportive tweet when she launched her campaign for governor a few years later.

My dear friend & former classmate Gina Raimondo announced she's running for gov of RI - best of luck and congrats to her on a new adventure! — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 19, 2013

After Raimondo was elected governor, she tapped Stefan Pryor to be Rhode Island’s commerce secretary. Pryor was Booker’s point person on economic development in Newark.

Booker still finds himself polling in the low single digits in the presidential race, but he has already qualified for the debates in October and November.

NEED TO KNOW

• Innovation or housing? Ed Fitzpatrick reports that the proposal from a New York developer to build Rhode Island’s tallest skyscraper on the old I-195 land has sparked a broader debate about the purpose of the former highway space.

• The Globe’s David Scharfenberg has a smart Ideas piece looking at the potential consequences of impeaching President Trump.

• Jennifer McDermott and Mike Schneider from the Associated Press tackle the privacy concerns around the upcoming the census. Don’t forget, Providence County was a census test location last year.

• Best read from the weekend: My colleagues Bob Hohler and Aimee Ortiz explore how young baseball prospects from the Dominican Republic are still being exploited.

• Winner: For best pumpkin picking, Adams Farm in Cumberland scored the victory. (Spoiler: It’s owned by state Representative Alex Marszalkowski’s family.)

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

• I’m moderating FountainHead RI’s forum on leadership and culture in the workplace tonight at the Guild in Pawtucket. Participants include Trilix Tech CEO Tim Hebert, Julie Duffy from Textron and Claudia Cardozo from HarborOne Bank.

• Governor Raimondo is holding a ceremonial signing of the Student Loan Bill of Rights at the State House this afternoon.

• A new board game bar may be opening in downtown Providence. The owners appear before the Board of Licenses today.

• The Central Falls City Council is expected to vote tonight to make Providence treasurer James Lombardi chairman of the Wyatt Detention Facility board.

