Pereira-Roldan was struck by a bullet and collapsed on the steps, he said. Down the street, another woman chatting with two men was also shot and wounded.

Berta Pereira-Roldan and her friends were standing outside their car at 15 Detroit Ave., checking social media, when shots rang out down the street, said Providence police Major David Lapatin.

PROVIDENCE — A Revere, Mass., woman who’d celebrated her 19th birthday at a nightclub was shot and killed early Sunday morning and a North Providence woman was wounded when someone opened fire on a narrow street nearby.

Crystal Peloquin, 38, went through surgery at Rhode Island Hospital, but is expected to survive. This is the 26th shooting in Providence this year, according to police.

Advertisement

Peloquin and Pereira-Roldan didn’t know each other, Lapatin said. Both happened to be at the same night club, and were innocent bystanders when a gunman opened fire, he said.

Two men chatting with Peloquin were affiliated with a local street gang, which is why police believe that they, and not the women, may have been the targets, Lapatin said. He declined to answer questions about whether the men have been targets before.

Detroit Avenue is a narrow one-way street off Broad Street where people going to nearby night clubs often park. The area is not well lit, and there was no description of a gunman, said police Captain Timothy O’Hara.

Pereira-Roldan had graduated from Revere High School just three months ago.

“It is wrong and sad and very troubling that we have to mourn the loss of another young aspiring woman to gun violence,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo of Revere in a statement. “Our community stands with the family of Berta Maria Pereria Roldan in their time of grief and it is my hope that our collective voices will be heard so that something is done to end gun violence. Every life — whether from a mass shooting or a stray bullet in a parking lot — every life counts and this must end.”

Advertisement

Her uncle, Jaime Carrillo, described Pereira-Roldan as family-oriented. She had an older brother and a younger sister, whom she helped raise, he said. She was attending North Shore Community College and putting herself through classes by working at a restaurant.

It was her “dream” to go to college, he said. She loved music and reading, he said. “She didn’t go out much but she had a lot of friends that she loved,” he said during a brief phone interview Monday night.

Investigators have spoken to the men, and ask for anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Theodore Michael at 401-243-6302.

A GoFundMe page for Pereira-Roldan’s family had raised just over $6,000 as of approximately 1:25 p.m., Monday.

“Berta Maria Pereira Roldan was a radiant, ambitious and fun loving young woman,” her family wrote on the page. “A loving daughter, a sister, and a best friend to all. She excelled as a high school graduate, and was looked up to by many. Sadly as of September 29, 2019 she was taken from us all, and it has affected the hearts of all . . . Thank you and God Bless.”

Danny McDonald and Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.