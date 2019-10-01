Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I say Ring Pops are the best Halloween candy. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

During last year’s mayoral race, Providence voters were inundated with warnings from candidates that violent crime was going through the roof.

Turns out that wasn’t true.

New figures released Monday by the FBI show the capital city posted its safest year on record in 2018, with 819 violent crimes. That beats the previous low of 927 violent crimes in 2014, the year before Mayor Jorge Elorza took office.

Across the country, violent crime declined 3.3 percent, according to the FBI.

The FBI defines violent crimes as homicides, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults, and it defines property crimes as burglaries, larcenies, motor vehicle thefts, and arson cases. The agency has been collecting municipal crime data since 1985 and publishing it in its annual “Crime in the United States” report.

“The numbers clearly show that our community policing strategy has made Providence a safer city,” Elorza said in a statement.

Overall crime in Providence – and the rest of the United States – peaked in the early 1990s and has been on the decline ever since. Among comparably sized cities in New England, Providence had the fewest violent crimes in 2018.

Of course, low crime doesn’t mean no crime.

The cruel irony of Monday’s FBI report is that it came on the same day that Providence police discussed the weekend shooting death of a Revere woman who was celebrating her 19th birthday in the city.

It was the city’s 11th homicide of 2019.

• Classical High School is one of the best public schools in Rhode Island. But while nearly a third of all Providence students are English learners, very few of them are enrolled at Classical. As a result of the Globe’s questions, city officials say they plan to explore offering the admissions exam in other languages.

• President Trump’s disdain for windmills has folks on Block Island – and throughout the region – concerned the federal government may back away from its support for wind projects.

• US Senator Elizabeth Warren is surging in most of the early presidential primary states, but the Globe’s Laura Krantz reports she can’t seem to win over voters in South Carolina.

• This is a scary thought: The Red Sox might not be able to hold on to both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

• Good one from the competition: Susan Campbell and Eli Sherman look at how sexual assault victims in Rhode Island are being given conflicting information about their rape kit results.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

• Governor Gina Raimondo will testify in support of the proposed IGT lottery contract today at a Senate Finance Committee hearing.

• US Senator Jack Reed is hosting a refugee roundtable at 11 a.m. at Aleppo Sweets in Providence. He’s advocating for President Trump to raise the cap on refugees coming to the United States.

• Author Stephen Kinzer is at Brown University this afternoon to discuss his new book, “Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control.”

