Barrington High School has won the bragging rights for best average SAT score among Rhode Island’s public schools during the 2018-19 school year, narrowly edging out East Greenwich for the crown.

A school-by-school breakdown of SAT and PSAT scores released by the state Thursday shows the average Rhode Island student scored 957 (out of 1,600) on the math and English sections of the SAT, and 904 (out of 1,520) on the PSAT.

The high school exams don’t typically get as much attention as tests given to students in grades three through eight, but Rhode Island is now among the states that are using the PSAT and SAT as the go-to standardized assessment for high school students. The tests are now administered in school, and are free of charge.

Here’s a look of the top performers on each test.

SAT

Barrington High – 1,194

East Greenwich High – 1,191

Classical High – 1,144

North Kingstown High – 1,115

South Kingstown High – 1,097

PSAT

Barrington High – 1,083

Classical High – 1,049

East Greenwich High – 1,045

North Kingstown High – 1,030

Exeter-West Greenwich High – 1,014

When you dig a little deeper, the results offer mixed news for the state.

More than 50 percent of 11th graders are meeting or exceeding expectations in English based on their SAT scores, but only 31 percent are reading at grade level. Roughly 60 percent of PSAT takers are at grade level in English, while 31 percent are proficient in math.

There are still wide achievement gaps between students with disabilities and English learners compared to their peers, and low-income students continue to score far behind more affluent kids.

In a statement, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green called on districts to create action plans to increase participation and improve outcomes in the future. She said she remains alarmed that too many students are graduating from high school without being ready for college or their careers.

“There is a disconnect, and I want to work with our partners across the state to set explicit goals to get our high school students where they need to be in order to be successful after graduation,” she said.

Now all eyes shift to results for younger students on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) exam, which are expected to be released by the end of the month.

My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick has been keeping a close eye on Warwick’s finances. A new report shows the cash-strapped city has a budget gap that is approaching $130 million over the next five years.

In an op-ed for the Globe, Nick Donohue, the former special master in charge of Hope High School in Providence, writes that community engagement and relationship building need to be top priorities for the capital city’s next superintendent.

Smart story from my colleague James Pindell: With US Senator Bernie Sanders undergoing an emergency medical procedure this week to have two stents inserted in an artery, health could become a big factor in the presidential race.

The Globe’s Christopher Gasper questions the mixed messages coming from Red Sox management.

“The Prince of Providence” gets some attention from Dan Barry of the New York Times.

Jay Leno will take the stage tonight in Newport to benefit a local firefighter who is battling cancer.

State leaders are planning to announce the second round of R.I. Innovation Campus projects at South Street Landing this afternoon. The goal is to catalyze academic research into new commercial products and businesses.

If you want to learn what’s going on with that big sculpture filled with recyclables in front of 225 Dyer Street, the artist is giving a talk tonight.

Governor Gina Raimondo will be at the Museum of Work and Culture in Woonsocket tonight to kick off Manufacturing Week.

