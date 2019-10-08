Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I say the four MLB playoff games yesterday were better than any NFL Sunday. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

The race to replace former Providence City Councilman Luis Aponte will more than likely be settled on Thursday when the voters of Ward 10 head to the polls for a special Democratic primary.

Aponte, the first Latino council president, was forced to resign in July after pleading no contest to embezzling from his campaign account. He had represented the Washington Park and Lower South Providence neighborhoods since 1998.

Now four Democrats – Pedro Espinal, Natalia Rosa-Sosa, Orlando Correa and Monica Huertas – will square off in Thursday’s primary. The winner will take on independent Jeffrey Lemire, a perennial candidate with little chance of victory.

So who will win? At this point, it’s anyone’s guess.

Because Espinal nearly knocked off Aponte twice in the past, he entered the race as the favorite. But the emergence of tax issues on properties he owns has complicated his path to victory. Rosa-Sosa has veteran political operative Luis Estrada on her team, and has Aponte’s support.

Newcomers Correa and Huertas appear to have plenty of buzz.

Correa has received an avalanche of labor endorsements, which helped him raise nearly $20,000 for the race and will help with his get-out-the-vote effort on Thursday. Huertas is the first candidate from the newly created Rhode Island Political Cooperative to appear on a ballot, so progressives would love to score an early win.

A rare Thursday special election has observers predicting a tiny turnout, but there were 212 mail ballot applications processed, according to the city. By comparison, there were only 80 mail ballot votes in last September’s tight Democratic primary between Aponte and Espinal.

In all likelihood, the first candidate to 300 votes could be the winner.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Does the newly created Rhode Island Political Cooperative have what it takes to challenge the Democratic establishment? My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick dives into the schism between the moderate and liberal factions of the state Democratic Party.

• US Senator Jack Reed is part of a group of Democrats asking the federal government to do more to prevent young people from vaping.

• Put away those shovels. Experts say New England winters may be on the decline because of climate change.

• In an op-ed for the Globe, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg outlined his plan for offering Americans affordable prescription drugs.

• Does any team in baseball have enough talent to trade for Mookie Betts? The Globe’s Alex Speier looks at how valuable Betts is at this point in his career.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• On the agenda for this morning’s Rhode Island Ethics Commission meeting is a request for an advisory opinion from state Senator Sam Bell, who wants to know if he is allowed to participate in the IGT lottery contract debate even though his wife’s company has an affiliation with a company that might seek the contract if it goes out to bid.

• The Brown Policy Lab is hosting bestselling self-help author Brigid Schulte today at the state Department of Administration for a conversation about how to stop feeling so overwhelmed. It’s free, and you can grab a ticket here.

• With Rhode Island still in danger of losing a congressional seat, the state’s Complete Count census committee meets today at 3 p.m.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.