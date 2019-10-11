Levesque said the office has been turning over documents to federal investigators ever since.

The state Executive Office of Health and Human Services received the subpoena for billing records and all communications with Dr. Victor Pedro on July 24, according to agency spokesperson David Levesque.

PROVIDENCE – The US Attorney’s office has subpoenaed state records related to a Cranston chiropractor who was slated to receive $1 million in the state budget earlier this year until House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello pulled the funding near the end of the legislative session.

Pedro has received more than $1 million in Medicaid funds from the state in recent years, but the subpoena comes after Mattiello came under fire for initially earmarking $1 million in the state budget for the chiropractor “cortical integrated therapy” program.

Several lawmakers questioned why the state would provide $1 million to a single doctor, and Mattiello agreed to pull the funding. But the speaker has repeatedly defended Pedro and his unsanctioned program, arguing that it helps people.

Pedro did not immediately respond to a telephone call at his office Friday.

The subpoena was first reported by The Providence Journal.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s office said “it is the policy of this office and the Department of Justice to neither confirm nor deny or offer comment on whether we are or are not investigating any matter.”

Pedro has been a frequent donor to Mattiello over the years. Mattiello has not been accused of wrongdoing.

This is the second time in a week that Mattiello’s name has been tied to a law enforcement probe.

A state grand jury has been meeting regarding a controversial endorsement mailer that was sent during Mattiello’s 2016 re-election campaign. Aides to Mattiello helped coordinate the mailer, but Mattiello later received a warning from the Rhode Island Board of Elections for accepting a campaign contribution larger than $1,000 from an individual.

No one has been charged in that case either.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.