Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I strongly believe fried dough (with red sauce) is better for dinner than dessert. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

FYI: I’m off on Monday, so we’ll see you back here Tuesday morning.

If you’re planning to see “Joker” over the long weekend, you should know that the polarizing movie probably would have never made it to the big screen if Rhode Island leaders had their way in the 1950s.

Advertisement

That’s because a special commission to study comic books and their effect on minors called for a crack down on publishers and peddlers who were enticing young people with comics that included violence and sex.

Yes, this really happened. Here’s the report.

Of the 66 publications the commission reviewed, 29 presented unique details and methods of a crime and 19 showed evil triumphing over good. All 66 contained “violations of good taste and decency.”

It recommended fines of between $100 and $1,000 and up to two years of prison time for anyone selling comic books that were devoted to crime, illicit sex, horror, terror, physical torture, brutality or physical violence.

“This is not censorship, but one of self-defense,” the commission wrote in its final report.

The dangers of comic books appeared to be a hot topic for Governor Dennis Roberts, who formed the commission in 1955. When he was mayor of Providence years earlier, he created a similar panel.

In fairness to Roberts, he wasn’t the only politician in the country that had concerns about the smut that children were consuming at the time. The US Senate established a similar committee.

Advertisement

Just imagine what Governor Roberts would have had to say about reality television.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• Remember the state’s plan to build an underground bus tunnel in Kennedy Plaza? It’s probably going to be difficult to pull that off without the support of the Providence Foundation.

• With 304 votes, businessman Pedro Espinal won the special Democratic primary in Providence’s Ward 10 yesterday. He advances to the general election next month to face a longshot independent candidate. In Tiverton, Councilors Robert Coulter and Justin Katz were recalled from office.

• New Celtics big man Enes Kanter has an op-ed in the Globe on why he’s been so outspoken about Turkey’s president.

• The Andy Warhol “Raid the Icebox Now” exhibit at the Rhode Island School of Design made the Globe’s list of the most fascinating museum shows in New England this fall.

• Lots of good stuff from the competition this week: The Providence Journal’s Patrick Anderson has the scoop on the DMV seeking a $15 cover charge from residents… WJAR’s Ashley Cullinane talks to a homeless Providence mother who is trying to keep her kids on track in school... Julia Rock and Harry August have an intriguing story on how Rhode Island allows police officers to prosecute misdemeanors.

Advertisement

• QUESTION OF THE WEEK: What’s the best restaurant on Federal Hill? Send answers to dan.mcgowan@globe.com and I’ll name the winner on Tuesday morning.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

• You can catch me hanging out at the annual festival on Federal Hill this weekend, but make sure you check out the parade on Sunday morning. For all of the entertainment at the festival, click here.

• More me: I’ll be on Dan Yorke’s “State of Mind” tonight at 7:30 on MyRITV talking all things Providence.

• Don’t forget PRONK! is on Monday.

• If you have kids, make sure you check out the LEGOLAND road show at the Providence Place mall Friday through Sunday.

• More fun: The Scituate Art Festival runs Saturday through Monday.

• Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Tuesday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.