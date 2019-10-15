The commissioner’s order comes less than four months after researchers from Johns Hopkins University issued a report that found the district has been plagued by woeful test scores, widespread dysfunction and crumbling school buildings in desperate need of repair.

The state is set to assume complete control over every facet of the district – including the budget and personnel – and will begin crafting a “turnaround plan” for city schools after Infante-Green hires a new superintendent in the coming weeks.

PROVIDENCE – The state of Rhode Island will formally take control of Providence’s struggling school system for at least five years beginning Nov. 1, according to a long anticipated order issued Tuesday by Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

But Tuesday’s announcement offers few clues for how the state will go about improving outcomes for the city’s 24,000 students, many of whom attend schools with single-digit proficiency rates in reading and math. It also leaves open ended when the takeover will end, putting that decision in the commissioner’s hands after the initial five-year period.

“I am eager to roll up my sleeves and work alongside the city, community, students, parents, and educators to reimagine education in Providence, and across Rhode Island,” Infante-Green said in a prepared statement.

The commissioner was expected discuss her plan with reporters Tuesday morning.

The final order was released after weeks of behind-the-scenes negotiations with city leaders and following a formal legal process where none of the potentially aggrieved parties – Mayor Jorge Elorza, the City Council, the Providence School Board or interim Superintendent Fran Gallo – objected to the state takeover.

Under the order, the state will take control of the school system for at least five years, but it stops short of placing a definitive end date for when the city would regain oversight of its schools. Instead, the commissioner has the sole authority to extend or adjust the turnaround plan as she sees fit.

The order requires Infante-Green to evaluate the turnaround plan annually and release her findings to the public. It’s unclear if she intends to appoint a new school board or keep the current mayoral-appointed board in place.

Elorza has publicly supported the state’s takeover of Providence schools, but he has advocated for a clearer timeline of when the city would take back control of the district and asked for community members to have a seat at the table when it comes to crafting the turnaround plan. The order addresses his key concerns, although decision-making power will be firmly in the hands of Infante-Green and her superintendent.

In a statement, Elorza said he remains committed “to engaging our families and centering their voices to ensure long-lasting change.”

“We have always known that providing our students the 21st century education they deserve cannot be done alone,” Elorza said. “The strong collaboration we have built with the state and local stakeholders will continue to be the driving force behind what we have envisioned for PPSD.”

Rhode Island law allows the state to “reconstitute” a failing school or district, but the kind of intervention it is planning in Providence is unprecedented.

It currently oversees the finances of Central Falls schools, but a local board controls policymaking there. The state also took control of Providence’s Hope High School in the early 2000s.

In justifying the need for a takeover, Infante-Green’s order explains that Providence has seen “no measurable improvement in the educational outcomes” of its students after many years of budgetary and programmatic support from the state and federal government.

The order makes the case that the state has sought to progressively intervene in Providence in recent years while providing an additional $84 million in annual funding since 2011. Infante-Green noted that 34 of the district’s 41 schools are considered one or two-star schools, the lowest classifications in the state’s five-star rating system.

“The problem of low performance is not limited to a subset of the district’s schools, as nearly all schools face significant performance issues,” the order states. “But the district has struggled to support them in making significant improvements.”

Dan McGowan