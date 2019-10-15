Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I highly recommend binge-watching “Goliath” on Amazon Prime. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

It’s starting to feel like put up or shut up time for Jason Fane, the New York developer who wants to build Rhode Island’s tallest skyscraper on the old I-195 land.

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission has set a final deadline of Dec. 1 for Fane to submit a tax-stabilization agreement application, five months after the original due date. If you’re keeping score, that means he has until the Sunday after Thanksgiving to address a relatively mundane piece of the process.

But with Fane’s team now questioning why the commission needed to go public with the tax break deadline, is it possible the growing friction between the developer and state officials could derail the Hope Point Tower?

On one hand, Fane has proven he knows how to play the game. When Mayor Jorge Elorza tried to block the tower, he won over the City Council. Then he supported the state’s effort to strip Providence of zoning authority on the former highway land. As long as he has Senate President Dominick Ruggerio on his side, the project appears to be viable.

On the other hand, securing a tax break isn’t difficult. For projects as large as this one, this city offers a streamlined process that doesn’t require approval from Elorza or the council. If Fane is having hard time completing this application, it’s difficult to believe there won’t be more delays when it comes time to actually build the tower.

It’s important to remember the actual groundbreaking is still far off. There’s still a lawsuit pending from a group that is challenging whether the city zoning change that paved the way for Fane to build his planned 46-story skyscraper was legal. And the projected closing date on Fane’s purchase of the land isn’t until late 2021.

For now, all eyes are on Dec. 1.

• There’s an app for everything else, so why not have a program on your phone that tells you how long the lines are on Election Day? Ed Fitzpatrick reports that a group of University of Rhode Island students is trying to build just that.

• Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II is expected to take a leave of absence from office and suspend his reelection campaign as he fights federal charges of extortion, bribery, and tax evasion.

• The Globe has launched a fascinating series focusing on the battleground states that will decide next year’s presidential election. In the first story, Liz Goodwin visited a Michigan city where the Iraqi Christian community is divided over President Trump.

• Congratulations to Providence’s Molly Huddle, who took home the Reebok 10K for Women race held at Boston Common Monday afternoon.

• Best wishes to WPRI’s Caroline Goggin, who is recovering after suffering a stroke last week.

• Winner: Despite a spirited (and coordinated) push from the folks at Plaza Bar & Kitchen, Rhode Map readers voted to name Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen the best restaurant on Federal Hill.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

• Look for Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green to issue her final order on the takeover of Providence schools later this morning. I’ll have a full story as soon as we know the details.

• Good timing for the Providence Coalition of Neighborhood Associations, which is hosting a conversation about schools with Mayor Jorge Elorza at 6 p.m. at Regency Plaza.

• It looks like BankNewport will be awarded the naming rights to the downtown skating rink at a meeting today. The company will pay $275,000 for the honor.

• The Democratic candidates for president will be on stage for another debate tonight on CNN. We’ll have full coverage in Rhode Map tomorrow.

