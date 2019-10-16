Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m still available to be selected in the XFL draft. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

Count Providence School Board President Nicholas Hemond as one of the folks who still has questions about Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green’s takeover of the city’s school system.

Hemond said Tuesday that he remains supportive of the state’s attempt to intervene in Providence, but he suggested there should be a legal mechanism – like a show-cause hearing – that allows for a formal review of the takeover after three years.

“Instead of having accountability after three years, we have an endless takeover with some kind of review after five years,” Hemond said.

Under the order issued this week by Infante-Green, the state will control Providence schools for at least five years beginning Nov. 1. But while the commissioner said she doesn’t want the takeover to extend for more than 20 years like it did in Newark, New Jersey, she isn’t promising to give the schools back to Providence in the near future.

Hemond said he thinks the city should have the legal authority to regain control of the struggling school system if the state isn’t successful in a few years. He suggested a three-year review would make sense because both Governor Gina Raimondo and Mayor Jorge Elorza are term-limited in 2022.

You might be wondering: If the state is going to control Providence schools, why does it matter what the president of the school board thinks?

Infante-Green said she expects to keep the current school board in place, and city and state leaders have spent the last several months urging Hemond and other members of the board not to resign from their positions.

The state may want full power of the schools, but Infante-Green knows she’ll need at least a few city leaders to have her back along the way.

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

If you want the full story on the takeover of Providence schools, have a look here. One thing to remember: While it will start Nov. 1, Commissioner Infante-Green says it will be months before a plan for improving the struggling system will be finalized.

The Brookings Institution’s Bruce Katz says Rhode Island is in the “early innings” of an economic comeback, but it needs to continue to develop several “advanced industry” sectors such as biotech and data analytics. Ed Fitzpatrick has the story.

The Globe’s James Pindell thinks Mayor Pete and US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar had the best performances during last night’s Democratic presidential debate. Check out his full scorecard.

Deirdre Fernandes reports a new survey of college students found that nearly 26 percent of undergraduate women and 10 percent of female graduate students have experienced unwanted kissing, groping, or penetration since they arrived on campus. Brown University was one of the schools that participated.

Fall River Mayor Jasiel F. Correia II may be stepping aside, but he’s already hinting that he wants to make a comeback. Maybe they’ll give him radio show.

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island.

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich is scheduled to deliver a lecture at Brown University at 5:30 p.m. He’ll be talking about his brand new book, “It’s Up to Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change.” You can still get tickets here.

A special legislative task force to study Rhode Island’s education funding formula will hold its first meeting at the State House tonight at 5:30. The panel is chaired by Senator Ryan Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat.

There’s a day-long job fair focusing on the manufacturing and food and hospitality sectors at Hope & Main in Warre n.

Want to support a good cause? College Visions, a nonprofit that helps prepare first-generation college students for higher education, is hosting its 15th anniversary kickoff campaign tonight at the Roger Williams Casino.

Enjoying Rhode Map so far? Do us a favor and encourage your friends to sign up here.

Thanks for reading.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here.