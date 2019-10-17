Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m concerned about winter if we’re already seeing school closures in October. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Luis Estrada isn’t a household name among Rhode Island voters, but anyone who has had to run against his candidates in recent years knows he has become a force in local politics.

After Natalia Rosa Sosa’s tough loss last week in the ugly special Democratic primary for the Ward 10 City Council seat in Providence, however, Estrada says he is planning to step away from political campaigns to focus on other projects in the coming years.

“There’s never going to be a fair fight in this town,” Estrada said a telephone interview this week. Both the Rosa Sosa campaign and eventual winner Pedro Espinal accused each other of using questionable tactics during the race, and the city asked police to investigate at least one complaint over mail ballots.

Estrada is known as a mail ballot expert, and his resume includes Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee’s win over Aaron Regunberg in last year’s Democratic primary, state Senator Ana Quezada’s upset of longtime incumbent Juan Pichardo in 2016, and James Diossa’s successful campaign to become mayor of Central Falls. He also has a close relationship with former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras.

His story is even more fascinating because of what’s he’s overcome: He spent 22 years in prison for robbing a Providence jewelry store, a crime that becomes a hot topic in nearly every campaign he runs. But he turned his life around after he was released from jail, and has worked as a paralegal for several law firms while using politics as a side hustle.

Estrada’s departure from politics is going to come as a surprise to several potential candidates for Providence mayor, most of whom have already tried to convince him to work for them.

• The special task force reviewing Rhode Island’s education funding formula released new data Wednesday night that shows Woonsocket, Pawtucket, and Providence are all underfunded when it comes to per-pupil state aid. It’s still unclear whether state lawmakers will make changes to the funding formula when they reconvene in January.

• Nearly one million students across the country may lose access to a free lunch under a Trump administration proposal that would reduce the number of people who get food stamps.

• Sad news: Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings, who chaired the House Oversight and Reform Committee, has died of complications from longstanding health issues.

• The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular in Roger Williams Park makes the Globe’s list of fun things to do in New England this week.

• The activist group that is urging Governor Gina Raimondo to close the Wyatt Detention Facility is planning to protest inside the State House at 3:30 p.m. today. Members say they plan to stay until they get a response from state leaders.

• The Department of Labor and Training is holding a hearing today on a proposed amendment to the state’s overtime rules that would exempt The Providence Journal from having to offer “premium pay for holidays and Sundays.”

• Bryant University is hosting an important panel on the opioid epidemic beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event is free, but the university is asking attendees to register here.

• Millennial Rhode Island has another “Adulting 101” session scheduled for 6 p.m. at Ting Barnard’s Studio on West Fountain Street. Tonight’s theme is “building your brand.”

• A new art installation called “TeenView: Our World Seen through Young Eyes” is launching in Providence City Hall tonight.

