In recent weeks, a state grand jury has been investigating a controversial endorsement mailer that was sent during the 2016 race involving Britt, a former top aide to Mattiello’s campaign, who has hired former US Attorney Robert Corrente as his lawyer.

A state grand jury indicted Jeff Britt on one felony charge of money laundering and a misdemeanor count making a campaign contribution disguised as another person.

PROVIDENCE — A top aide to Rhode Island House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello’s 2016 campaign has been charged with money laundering, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Neronha said Friday he does not expect other charges to be filed in this case.

Mattiello has not been accused of a crime and has repeatedly denied having knowledge of the mailer that the state Board of Elections determined was coordinated by Britt. The board issued Mattiello a warning for accepting a campaign contribution in excess of the state’s $1,000 limit last year.

Mattiello, a Cranston Democrat who is often said to hold the most powerful position in state government, nearly lost the 2016 election, edging Republican Steven Frias by just 85 votes.

In the closing weeks of the 2016 campaign, Mattiello received a surprising boost from Shawna Lawton, who had lost to Frias in a Republican primary in Mattiello’s House district: In a mailer, Lawton explained to voters why she intended to vote for Mattiello in the general election.

Brandon S. Bell, then the Rhode Island Republican Party chairman, filed a formal complaint with the state board of elections, claiming Lawton did not properly disclose the mailer and who funded it as a so-called “independent expenditure” to benefit Mattiello.

The complaint alleged that Lawton and Mattiello engaged in “illegal coordination and consultation” because Jeff Britt, then a political adviser to Mattiello, met with Lawton before the mailer went out, after which she privately told others she’d been “promised” help on anti-vaccine issues in exchange for her support.

The complaint noted that Lawton had $43.34 in her campaign account after losing the primary to Frias, and it questioned how she could have paid for the $2,150 mailer. The complaint alleged that two Mattiello supporters, Teresa Graham and Victor Pichette, made donations to Lawton’s campaign so that it would appear that she alone had arranged for the mailing.

The board of elections ended up issuing warnings to Mattiello and Lawton after finding no evidence that they coordinated the mailer directly, but the board went on to refer Britt to the attorney general’s office for potential prosecution.

The state grand jury was looking into the mailer involved in Mattiello’s 2016 campaign while a federal grand jury was seeking records related to a Cranston chiropractor, Dr. Victor Pedro, who was set to receive $1 million in the state budget until Mattiello cut the funding amid criticism.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.