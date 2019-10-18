It’s unclear exactly what the grand jury is investigating, but the state Board of Elections referred the case of Jeff Britt, a top aide to Mattiello during the 2016 campaign, to the attorney general’s office last year.

Most campaign finance violations are misdemeanors that have a three-year statute of limitations, “so it is getting close, based on the dates that I am aware of,” said Michael J. Yelnosky, dean of the Roger Williams University School of Law.

PROVIDENCE — Legal experts say state prosecutors might be facing deadline pressure — from a statute of limitations — as a grand jury probes campaign financing involving House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello’s narrow win in the 2016 election.

Britt has been accused of coordinating a controversial endorsement mailer for Mattiello that the board later determined was paid for with a donation that was in excess of the state’s $1,000 annual cap on campaign contributions. Mattiello ended up receiving a warning from the board. Britt did not cooperate with the board.

Any violations of campaign finance law would probably have occurred in October or early November 2016 and involve a three-year statute of limitations, said a former state attorney general, Arlene Violet.

“It’s trick or treat,” Violet said. “If they don’t get it done on time and resolve it because of the statute of limitations, that would be a trick on the public. If they thoroughly vet it in time, that would be a treat.”

She added that the statute of limitations could be extended if prosecutors found that any illegal activity continued at a later date. She said it’s rare for grand juries to consider misdemeanors.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha declined to comment Thursday. Britt has hired a former US attorney, Robert Clark Corrente, as his lawyer. Corrente could not be reached for comment.

Britt was hired to assist Mattiello during the speaker’s tight reelection race against Republican Steven Frias in 2016. Mattiello won by 85 votes, but his campaign tactics came under fire throughout the race.

Britt convinced Republican Shawna Lawton to endorse Mattiello soon after she lost a primary to Frias. She sent a mailer supporting the speaker. The $2,150 Lawton reported spending on the mailer was later determined to be an excessive in-kind contribution to Mattiello’s campaign, and Mattiello reimbursed her $1,150.

Adding to the mystery of the Lawton endorsement, she reportedly received two $1,000 donations from individuals associated with Britt in order to pay for the mailer. Lawton also received a warning from the Board of Elections.

The board has the power to impose civil penalties only. If it believes a criminal investigation should occur, it refers the case to the attorney general.

Brandon S. Bell, the former Rhode Island Republican Party chairman who filed a complaint over the matter with the Board of Elections in 2016, said he has no insight into what charges the grand jury might be considering.

But Bell, an attorney, agreed a misdemeanor campaign finance violation would carry a three-year statute of limitations. “And the latest date would be the day that I filed my complaint — All Hallows’ Eve,” he said.

Bell noted a state grand jury is probing the 2016 campaign, while a federal grand jury has subpoenaed records related to a Cranston chiropractor, Dr. Victor Pedro, who was set to receive $1 million in the state budget until Mattiello cut the funding amid criticism.

“It’s possible Speaker Mattiello may be the new Mr. October,” Bell quipped.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv. Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanMcGowan.