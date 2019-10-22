NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Twin brothers from Rhode Island have been secretly recording people in their homes and are facing charges, police say.

North Smithfield police say they found 20-year-old Mikhail Randall walking out of a wooded area with a camera in his hand Friday. Randall reportedly told the officers he was looking to record people who were undressed or engaged in sexual activity.

Police say they searched his camera and found several videos and photographs of people in their homes.