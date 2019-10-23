Happy Wednesday and welcome to the Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a pro tip: The Knicks are going to the playoffs this season. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will travel to Rhode Island Thursday to meet with Governor Gina Raimondo, the latest summit between the three New England leaders.

Details on the meeting at Rhode Island College are scarce, but when you get these three party animals in a room, anything can happen.

A spokesperson for Raimondo said topics on the agenda include education, healthcare, workforce development and climate change.

Raimondo is likely to tout her effort during her first term to expand computer science offerings in public schools across the state, part of a broader plan to double the number of students who earn a college degree in computer science by 2025.

The three governors met on Lamont’s home turf at Eastern Connecticut State University in July, and they have said they plan to continue getting together every few months. In their last meeting, Baker and Raimondo encouraged Lamont to move forward with his plan to place tolls on highways. The group also discussed the feasibility of high-speed rail service.

Thursday’s meeting will come a week after a Morning Consult survey named Baker the most popular governor in the country and Raimondo the least popular. Lamont, who has only been in office since January, had a lower approval rating than Raimondo (35 percent to 36 percent), but fewer people disapprove of the job he’s doing in Connecticut.

• Ed Fitzpatrick reports that the high-stakes battle over Rhode Island’s lucrative lottery deal has intensified now that one of IGT’s chief rivals has agreed to partner with Twin River, which wants the General Assembly to put the contract out to bid.

• The latest RICAS results show Rhode Island still lags far behind Massachusetts in proficiency rates in math and English. Here are my key takeaways on the scores. And here’s a breakdown of how every school in the state performed.

• Governor Raimondo filed a lawsuit Tuesday to determine whether the General Assembly violated the constitutional guarantee of separation of powers by giving itself veto power over new marijuana and hemp regulations. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have already agreed to change the law in January.

• There’s a good chance that your kids have bad manners, but Nicole Graev Lipson reports that might not be such a bad thing.

• The Associated Press reports Trinity Rep has raised just $500 for the charity named after former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci, despite weeks over sold-out showings of “The Prince of Providence.”

• The Celtics open the season in Philadelphia tonight. Don’t miss Adam Himmelsbach’s 12 bold predictions for the team this year.

• It’s my colleague Amanda Milkovits’ birthday. She’s 21! Make sure you send her a note (and cake) or she’ll investigate you.

• Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is releasing results on its life index survey during an event at South Street Landing this morning.

• Governor Raimondo is speaking at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C. today.

• The Providence Retirement board set to meet this morning, and embattled former City Councilman Luis Aponte is on the agenda for the $502-a-month pension he’s getting for his two decades in office. Aponte was forced to step down over the summer after pleading no contest to embezzling from his campaign account.

