They said prosecutors told them no charges will be filed against the Wyatt officers who used pepper spray on the protestors or against the officer who, according to witnesses and video, drove a pickup truck into a group of protesters.

Jessica Rosner, of Cranston, and Jared A. Goldstein, of Providence, said they were part of a small group of protesters who met with Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Wednesday morning in Cranston and were told that no charges would result from a grand jury investigation into the incident.

PROVIDENCE -- No charges will be filed against correctional officers, including the driver of the truck that drove into protesters, for the actions they took against at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls on Aug. 14, two protesters told the Globe Wednesday.

Advertisement

Rosner said that after prosecutors delivered the news, one woman broke down in tears and others left angry.

“It’s sad,” Rosner said. “You are above the law in this state if you are in law enforcement. I can’t imagine if the situation were reversed. If I drove my car into anybody for any purpose planning to hurt them, I would have been arrested on the spot. If I were a person of color, I would have been shot.”

“It’s outrageous,” said Goldstein, associate dean for academic affairs at the Roger Williams University School of Law. “It sets a horrible precedent for what should happen to correctional officers when they abuse their powers. Any future violence against people at Wyatt or any future protesters is blood on their hands.”

On Aug. 14, protesters gathered to object to the detention of immigrants held there by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Video shows a black pickup swerving toward protesters blocking Wyatt’s employee parking lot. Protesters scream, the trucks stops and then lurches forward. Organizers have said five protesters were injured.

Advertisement

At an Aug. 21 news conference, Neronha said investigators would be focusing both on the pickup truck and on the use of pepper spray by correctional officers. The pickup driver, Wyatt Captain Thomas Woodworth, has resigned. He has not been charged.

Neronha has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday along with State Police Superintendent James M. Manni and Central Falls Police Chief Daniel Barzykowski.

Rosner and Goldstein were two of the five members of the Never Again Action group who had told the Globe they testified last week in Providence before a state grand jury that is investigating the Wyatt incident. The members of the group said they came away from the grand jury appearance disappointed that many questions focused on the threat posed by protesters rather than the actions of correctional officers.

“Anyone who sat through the grand jury proceedings saw the prosecutors came in with an agenda to show this use of violence was somehow justified,” Goldstein said Wednesday. “They came in with an agenda to let these guys off and they were clearly biased in favor of the officers and against peaceful protestors.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FitzProv.