When the police raided the house, they found several would-be customers along with a woman from Mexico and three women from the Dominican Republic working as prostitutes, said Major David Lapatin.

The husband and wife were arrested Tuesday, after a lengthy investigation by Providence police into trafficking at the small, nondescript home at 53 1/2 Cumerford St.

PROVIDENCE -- A local couple is accused of running a busy brothel in the Silver Lake neighborhood and trafficking immigrant women in residences in Providence and New Bedford.

The women, who didn’t speak English, were recruited because they believed they were just giving massages.

They ended up living inside the small home, performing sex acts for multiple men a day, shuttled between Silver Lake and New Bedford, “and probably other states,” said Lapatin.

The police also arrested three men believed to be the “doormen” at the house and seized about $114,000 cash from the couple’s home at 93 Ohio Ave. And detectives seized another $20,000 from the couple’s bank account, said Sargeant Nicholas Ludovici, who led the investigation.

Police declined to say how the investigation started, but court papers show that Milton Estrada, 35, and his wife, Mairenya Valdez, 37, were suspected in trafficking the women since January. The couple are charged with sex trafficking, transporting and facilitating clients, maintaining a common nuisance and conspiring with each other, all felonies.

Hector Montilla, 37, of New Bedford, Carlos Lopez, 56, of Providence, and Rodolfo Galvez, 66, of Providence, were charged with transporting and facilitating clients for prostitution, maintaining a common nuisance and conspiracy, all felonies.

The five suspects were arraigned Tuesday at District Court and were released on surety bail.

The women found in the house, who were between 26 and 39 years old, were offered assistance from Family Service of Rhode Island and Day One.

As the investigation continued, the police urged other victims of trafficking to seek their help.

“You can always get out,” Lapatin said.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com